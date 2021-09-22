The Covid vaccine is under development for young children.This is why they are different





We are currently discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration. Former FDA Commissioner and Pfizer board member, you may not have direct knowledge, but there is certainly good reason to make informed guesses. Children over the age of 5 may get Covid-19 shots by the end of October.

However, the vaccines that these young children receive are almost certainly different from the shots that teens and adults receive, at least in terms of dose. Why this is different and what you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine for young people.

Children have a different immune system than adults. Knowing this, Pfizer tested different doses in tests for children aged 5 to 11 years. Children were found to have a strong immune response even at lower doses. Therefore, children under the age of 12 will almost certainly be vaccinated with 10 micrograms compared to the adult dose of 30 micrograms.

In fact, most adults can work well at low doses, says Dr. Robert Frenck, who leads the vaccine trial at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “We saw 10 micrograms, 20 micrograms, and 30 micrograms in adults,” Frenck told reporters. “We found that between the ages of 18 and 55, a dose of 10 micrograms provided a very good immune response,” he added. “But at ages 65 and older, they did not respond to lower doses, so we chose a dose of 30 micrograms in the age range for adults 18 years and older.” Frenck said he didn’t have time and no reason to scrutinize last year’s dosing. “During the pandemic, we wanted to get the vaccine right away,” he told CNN’s John Berman. “We knew that we needed 30 micrograms over the age of 65 to get the best immune response, and we knew that 30 micrograms were well tolerated by young adults. , I used that one dose for everyone. “ Therefore, even older children will not miss it if they take lower doses. “I think a 12-year-old child with a dose of 10 micrograms would show an immune response similar to that of a dose of 30 micrograms, but there is no data for that,” he said. For the youngest child (children under 5 years old), doctors are testing 3 micrograms of the vaccine. This low dose minimizes side effects So far, Pfizer vaccines appear to be very safe for young children, according to Frenck. “What we found is that the side effects of children are exactly what we see in adults,” he said. “Therefore, the most common is pain at the injection site. There is also headache, and perhaps malaise. Fever and chills were abnormal-only about 10-11% of children who have them. With adults. Same or same as adults, side effects lasted for a day or two, after which people returned to normal. “ Many parents may be worried about reports of a rare heart inflammation called myocarditis. This is found in both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. “Therefore, myocarditis (meaning swelling of the heart muscle) was found to look like a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine because of the rare side effects associated with it,” Frenck said. I told the group. “It seems that there is a 99.999% chance that this will not happen, as it is a rare meaning that there is a possibility of a few in 100,000. Almost all are teenage boys and are mildly treated with motrin (ibuprofen). “I’m getting better.” The only two side effects that did not appear in clinical trials were the rare cases of easily treatable myocarditis and the blood clots found in most older women who received the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine, Frenck said. Said. “Beyond current clinical trials, we have literally given hundreds of millions of vaccines to adults and teenagers across the country,” Frenck said. “If you don’t see anything after hundreds of millions of doses, you won’t see anything, so parents should be reassured that this vaccine has been given to literally many people. Hundreds of millions of people , And that it continues to show a very good safety profile. “ People can get the Covid-19 vaccine along with the flu vaccine and other immunizations “We can collect the vaccines we need,” Frenck said. “The only limitation is that if you are vaccinated with a live virus vaccine, such as chickenpox or measles, and you cannot get it on the same day, you want to be at least one month apart. But with the Covid vaccine, you want to be at least one month apart. It’s possible. I’ll give you an influenza vaccine. “ “If you are a teenager and need to get the meningococcal vaccine, HPV vaccine, or TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, pertussis vaccine), you can get them all at the same time. No space is required. Our immune system can process all vaccines at the same time. “ Other Covid-19 vaccines are in the pipeline “For now, we are evaluating the Moderna vaccine. We are working with the National Institutes of Health,” Frenck said. “We have finished enrolling between the ages of 6 and 11. We are currently planning to suspend it just to review the data and confirm the dosage,” he added. The Moderna vaccine, approved for people over the age of 18, is prescribed at doses higher than Pfizer’s 100 micrograms compared to the 30 microgram dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, but both of these vaccines It also uses technology called mRNA or messenger RNA to direct the immune system. Moderna has submitted an emergency use authorization to the FDA for children aged 12 to 17 years. Data on younger children will be available later this year. Johnson & Johnson has stated that it is “actively discussing development plans and pilot design with regulators” for teens and children, and plans to begin testing in the fall. In addition, companies are beginning to test nasal spray prescriptions for vaccines, according to Frenck. This is a needle-free vaccine similar to the FluMist vaccine given to prevent influenza. Vaccination of children helps control the pandemic “I think vaccination of children has a big impact on helping control the pandemic,” Frenck said. “Looking at the number of cases and the proportion of cases in the United States over the past few weeks, we are approaching 30% of the new cases that occur in children under the age of 18. In fact, children under the age of 18 account for about 20% of the population. The proportion of cases in children is imbalanced, “he says. Children mainly experience mild illness and are much less likely to be hospitalized than adults, but can be seriously ill. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 548 children died Previous Covid-19 infections in the United States. “Being able to vaccinate 40% of unvaccinated people would bring us a greater benefit than trying to boost everyone right now,” Frenck told CNN. Told.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/health/covid-vaccines-kids-different-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos