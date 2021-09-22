Vanderbild is looking for volunteers for the HIV vaccine program | City Restrictions

Since 1987, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine has been working on the development of vaccines for the human immunodeficiency virus. HIV, This was first diagnosed in the United States Early 1980sIt attacks a person’s immune system and can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS without proper treatment. In 2019, 36,801 people were diagnosed with HIV In the United States and subordinate areas.

Vanderbild operates as part of a larger group called the HIV Vaccine Testing Network, an interdisciplinary network of HIV research institutes around the world. Currently, there are no cures or effective vaccines for HIV, but there are drugs that can reduce the viral load of people living with HIV and prevent further infections. If the diagnosis of HIV or AIDS may have been considered a death sentence in the past, advances in medicine will allow people living with HIV to manage their condition and live longer.

According to Jarissa Greenard, a community educator and recruiter for the HIV vaccine program in Vanderbild, developing safe and effective vaccines provides an “additional layer of protection” for people who may come into contact with HIV. Probably. Vanderbild is looking for volunteers to participate in clinical research as part of its HIV vaccine research. Participants are 18 to 60 years old, HIV negative, and must be willing to visit several times between 9 and 15 months. Volunteers are paid for their participation. “Transparency is important and very important for much of the work we do,” says Greenard. “We say it’s because we’re there to deal with medical mistrust that has happened in the past.”

Vanderbild also relies on several layers of internal and external recommendations that identify all aspects of vaccine testing, from data monitoring and consent confirmation to clinical protocol confirmation. These processes ensure that volunteers are not available. Greenade’s job is to educate volunteers so they can make informed decisions and act on their behalf. “They … have the right to be treated with respect and dignity. [and] To get all the questions answered, “she says.

Those who are initially interested in volunteering have an educational session to learn about research and ask questions. Greenade usually says that he gives participants a consent form to confirm at their own time. After resolving open questions and signing the form, volunteers go through a screening process to ensure that their health status matches the requirements of the study. Since the vaccine does not contain the virus, enrolled people are not at risk of being infected with HIV from the study.

Matthew Seckman has been a volunteer for the Vanderbild HIV Vaccine Program for over 11 years. One day many years ago, Secman received a phone call from someone in his life informing him that he might have come into contact with HIV. But he was negative on the test. “Having that horror was a catapult to get more education and try to prevent HIV infection,” he said, “trusting science.” After hearing about Vanderbild’s HIV vaccine trial, he enrolled.

Seckman participates in multiple exams. He belonged to the placebo group on the first exam, so he could take part in another exam, Was the first person Participate in international antibody-mediated prevention research worldwide. He is currently participating in another vaccine trial. He states that he has never experienced any adverse side effects from vaccine trials, except for susceptibility around the injection site. “They are very knowledgeable and very straightforward about known risks,” he said of researchers at Vanderbilt University.

Volunteers are always informed of potential risks before enrolling in the trial, from possible side effects to past incidents and how they were resolved. You will also be notified of the results of the exams you participated in and the findings, but it may take several years for that information to be finalized. Vanderbilt wants to create a community with volunteers — Secman says he participated in any social event with other participants.

Vaccine testing requires volunteers, but there are other ways to participate in Vanderbild’s HIV program. For example, there is a community advisory board that reviews updates, exam results, and related news. People can also help educate others about HIV-related research and resources, as long-standing stigma and misinformation related to the virus still occur and perpetuate discrimination. For example, the LGBTQ community has been unfairly accused of HIV and AIDS epidemics. in the meantime HIV Disproportionately Affects Men Having Sex With Men — And especially black or Latinos — they are far from the only population affected by HIV and AIDS. Anyone can be infected with HIV through sexually transmitted diseases or needle sharing, and babies can also be transmitted from pregnant or lactating mothers who are infected with HIV. HIV.gov has a day of consciousness For all kinds of HIV-affected communities, including indigenous peoples, blacks, Asians, Latinos, women and girls, and transgender people. September 27th is HIV / AIDS Awareness Day for gay men nationwide.

Vanderbilt’s HIV Vaccine Program works with various communities throughout Nashville and with other regional organizations such as Nashville CARES to connect people with resources, fight false information and develop vaccines. I am.Those who want to learn more can visit Vanderbilt’s HIV Vaccine Program Website via vumc.org..

“It’s teamwork,” says Greenade. “It’s really a collaborative effort. The only way to overcome this virus is to work together, that is, all types of experts, all types of experts with the experience and knowledge that can be shared together to develop vaccines. It means attracting people. “