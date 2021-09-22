CDC panel meeting on who will get the Pfizer vaccine booster





A scientific advisor to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Wednesday and Thursday to determine who and when to take booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine. Committee discussions are usually scientific matters that most people have little interest in. However, this meeting can be watched carefully — stakes are high. It follows a dramatic exchange at the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Overwhelmingly rejected the offer to offer Pfizer booster shots We unanimously voted in favor of a third dose for Americans over the age of 16, but for some high-risk people and people over the age of 65. The role of the CDC advisor in the two-day meeting is to determine who belongs to these high-risk groups. Depending on their verdict, booster shots may be offered to most Americans-or only to a few selected. On Wednesday, the discussion focused on the type of immunity. CDC scientist Natalie Thornburg has published the results of a series of studies suggesting that reduced antibody levels may have little effect on protection from serious illness. She said that a subset of antibodies are needed to prevent infection, but the immune cells that prevent the progression of the disease are stable.

“In all age groups, as expected, antibodies decrease over time, but cell memory is maintained,” she said. Immunity is known to decline in adults over the age of 80, suggesting that the age group may require booster immunity. If the FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses for some high-risk groups and the elderly, CDC advisors will vote Thursday to make recommendations.However, it is likely to be too late for the Biden administration, which was planning to launch the offer. Third dose of the week For the most fully vaccinated adults in the United States. At a meeting on Friday, Pfizer and senior scientists from the Israeli Ministry of Health released data stating that people who received the Pfizer vaccine a few months ago had weakened immunity. Strengthening immune defenses with a third shot can make a difference in Israel and stop the flow of infection in the United States, they said. FDA advisors also evaluated data from the CDC on viral trajectories in the United States and summaries from several studies on vaccine efficacy. However, after reviewing the evidence, Commission scientists said that while protection against infection may be weakened, the original two-shot regimen remains a serious illness and hospitalization for most people, especially in the elderly. We conclude that it provides excellent protection against.

