



An international team of scientists is the milk of 4,150 people aged 60 in Sweden, one of the highest levels of dairy production and consumption in the world, by measuring the blood levels of certain fatty acids found primarily. We investigated fat consumption in dairy products. Experts then followed the cohort for an average of 16 years, observing the number of people who had heart attacks, strokes, and other serious cardiovascular events, and the number of people who died.

After statistically adjusting risk factors for other known cardiovascular diseases, including age, income, lifestyle, diet, and other illnesses, researchers found that people with high fatty acid levels (milk fat intake). We found that (indicating more) had the lowest risk, except for cardiovascular disease, which does not increase the risk of death from any cause.

The team then confirmed these findings in other populations after combining the Swedish results with 17 other studies of a total of approximately 43,000 people from the United States, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.

“While the findings may be partially affected by factors other than milk fat, our study does not suggest harm to milk fat itself,” said a principal investigator at the George Global Health Institute in Sydney. Said Matty Markland, co-author of the paper. Said in a statement.

“We found that people at the highest levels actually had the lowest risk of CVD (cardiovascular disease). These relationships are very interesting, but more about the full health effects of milk fat and dairy products. More research is needed to get a better understanding, “he said. Cathy Triu, a researcher at the George Institute and the lead author, said the intake of some dairy products, especially fermented products, was previously associated with heart benefits. Dairy products are rich in nutrients “Increased evidence suggests that the health effects of dairy products may depend on types such as cheese, yogurt, milk, butter, rather than fat content. For health, “she said in a statement. “Our research suggests that reducing fat in dairy products or avoiding dairy products altogether may not be the best choice for heart health,” she added. “It’s important to remember that while dairy products can be rich in saturated fats, they are also rich in many other nutrients and can be part of a healthy diet. , Seafood, nuts, and non-tropical vegetable oils have greater health benefits than milk fats, “says Trieu. Brian Power, a lecturer in the Department of Health and Nutrition at the Irish Institute of Technology Sligo, said the study encouraged “rethinking what we think we know about food and illness.” “You don’t have to avoid dairy products,” Power, who wasn’t involved in the study, told CNN by email. “This is almost lost in translations when telling us what we know about a healthy diet.” Data suggest correlation, not causality Alice Lichtenstein, director and senior scientist at the Institute of Cardiovascular Nutrition at the University of Tufts, told CNN that her biggest concern is that all fat dairy products reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. He said it could be interpreted as suggesting that. Some of the data does not support consuming full-fat dairy products to reduce CVD risk. “ She found that the group with the highest biomarkers for dairy intake, among other things, had significantly lower BMI, was more physically active, had lower smoking rates, and had type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He said it showed a low incidence. Higher levels of education, higher intakes of vegetables, fruits and fish, and lower intakes of processed meats, and therefore higher dietary quality-all factors are associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. “They were controlled by statistical analysis, but residual confounding cannot be ruled out. The reported data are about relevance, but relevance cannot establish a causal relationship,” she emailed CNN. Told to. It was not possible to identify the type of dairy product their cohort consumed. The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

