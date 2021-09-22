3 Covid-19 years old out of 19 deaths. 1,457 new cases on S’pore, Community News and Top Stories





Singapore-A total of 1,457 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Wednesday (September 22nd), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a nightly update. Three Singaporeans also died from Covid-19 complications, and the Republic’s Covid-19 deaths reached 68, MOH said. Prior to this, the maximum number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore There were 1,426 cases on April 20, last year. Of the local cases reported on Wednesday, 1,277 were in the community and 176 were dormitory residents. The remaining 4 cases were imported. Authorities warn that Singapore will see a major wave of Covid-19 infections as it moves to live with the virus. Of the three deaths, one was a 65-year-old Singaporean man who died on Wednesday. He tested positive on September 1st and was not vaccinated with Covid-19. He had a history of diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and hypertension. The other was a 90-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Tuesday. She tested positive on September 13 and was completely vaccinated. She also had a history of stroke, asthma, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, making her more susceptible to serious illness with age, the ministry said. A 50-year-old Singaporean man also died on Tuesday at Covid-19. He was not vaccinated and had no known medical conditions. This brings the total number of deaths recorded in the last two months to 31, almost half of the Covid-19-related deaths in Singapore. New cases have also been added to existing clusters. Twenty-two more cases have been added to the Blue Stars Dormitory cluster in western Jurong, bringing the total number of cases within that cluster to 159. In-dormitory infections among residents were found and there was no evidence to spread beyond the dormitory, the Ministry of Health said. The new case is already quarantined. In addition, 17 more cases have been added to the cluster at Avery Lodge, Boon Lay’s dormitory, bringing the total number of cases within that cluster to 160. In-dormitory infections among residents occurred there and there was no evidence to spread beyond the dormitory, the Ministry of Health said. Cases have been identified by preemptive testing and new cases have already been quarantined. Currently, there are 1,083 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, down from 1,109 the day before. There are 147 to 145 serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation the day before. In the intensive care unit, 17 to 19 cases are in critical condition on Tuesday. Of those who are very ill, 134 are older than 60 years. The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore is currently 81,356. Read the full MOH press release here.

