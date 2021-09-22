Lung Cancer Symptoms and Risk Factors





Lung cancer often does not cause symptoms in the early stages. However, as the cancer grows, warning signs such as persistent coughing and shortness of breath may appear. The symptoms that occur may depend on factors such as the location of the tumor and certain types of lung cancer. Continue reading to learn about the increasingly common symptoms of lung cancer and the risk factors for lung cancer. lung cancer It can cause symptoms that affect the lungs and are similar to many other types of cancer. NS Very common The symptoms of lung cancer are: Some of the rare symptoms of lung cancer are associated with certain types of lung cancer. Depending on the location of the cancer and how the immune system responds to it, these types of cancer can cause a unique set of symptoms. Horner’s syndrome The cancer in the upper part of the lung is called a pancoast tumor. These tumors can affect the nerves of the eyes and face. Symptoms associated with these tumors are collectively known as Horner’s syndrome. They include: One eyelid hangs down

Severe shoulder pain

Small pupil in one eye

Little or no sweating on one side of the face Superior vena cava syndrome The large veins that carry blood from the head and arms to the heart are called the superior vena cava (SVC). When a tumor develops in the lymph nodes near the right lung or chest, it can compress the SVC and cause symptoms such as: SIADH syndrome Inappropriate syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH) is a condition in which the body overproduces and releases antidiuretic hormone (ADH). ADH helps the kidneys control the amount of water the body loses from urine. If you have too much ADH, your body will retain too much water. This syndrome occurs in 7-16 percent Of cases of small cell lung cancer. Symptoms SIADH syndrome includes: nausea

vomiting

Hypersensitivity

Changes in personality such as combativeness, confusion, and hallucinations

Seizures

Stupor

coma Symptoms of metastatic lung cancer When the cancer spreads to parts of the body away from the lungs, it can cause the following symptoms: Smoking is the greatest risk factor for developing lung cancer. The longer you smoke, the higher your risk. other Risk factor Including exposure to: The additional risk factors are: Lung cancer is the most treatable in its early stages. It is important to see a doctor for a formal diagnosis if there are potential warning signs of lung cancer. NS National Cancer Institute The survival rate for cancer localized in the lung is stated as 59%. If the cancer spreads to distant parts of the body, it is 5.7 percent. latest American Cancer Society Screening guidelines recommend that people at high risk of developing lung cancer receive a low-dose CT scan each year.

