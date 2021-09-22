An unknown food associated with an increased outbreak of Salmonella.2 in Michigan

The CDC is investigating the widespread outbreak of Salmonella infections in at least 25 states, including Michigan.

As of September 15, the CDC identified 127 individuals infected with the outbreak of Salmonella oranienburg. In 25 states, Increased from a total of 20 reported on September 2. The first case was detected on August 3rd. The study has not yet identified foods associated with the disease.

The age of sick people ranges from less than 1 to 82 years, with a median age of 33 years, 59% of whom are women. Of the 49 people for whom information is available, 18 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

Two of 127 cases were reported in Michigan. No other information about the incident is currently available.

The CDC said the number of people with actual illnesses in outbreaks is likely to be much higher than reported, and outbreaks may not be limited to states with known illnesses. This is because many people have recovered without medical care and have not been tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported, as it usually takes 3-4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Details of Salmonella in CDC:

what is it Salmonella??

Salmonella It is a bacterium that makes people sick. They were first discovered in 1885 by an American scientist named Dr. Daniel E. Salmon.

What kind of illness do people get? Salmonella infection?

Most types Salmonella It causes a disease called salmonellosis, which is the focus of this website.Some other types Salmonella Cause Typhoid or paratyphoid fever..

What are the symptoms of an infection?

Most people Salmonella Infections include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days. However, some people do not have symptoms for several weeks after infection, while others have symptoms for several weeks.

Salmonella The strain can cause infections in the urine, blood, bones, joints, or nervous system (cerebrospinal fluid and brain) and can cause serious illness.

How do you like it Salmonella Have you been diagnosed with an infectious disease?

Salmonella Infectious diseases Laboratory test detection Salmonella Bacteria in human stool, body tissue, or body fluids.

How are infections treated?

Most people recover from Salmonella Infected within 4-7 days without antibiotics.Sick person Salmonella As long as diarrhea persists, the infection requires drinking extra fluid.

Antibiotic treatment is recommended for:

Severely ill person

People with weakened immunity due to HIV infection or chemotherapy

Adults over 50 with medical problems such as heart disease

Infants (children under 12 months).

Adults over 65

Can infections cause long-term health problems?

Most people with diarrhea caused by Salmonella Some people’s bowel habits (frequency and consistency of poop) may not return to normal for several months, but they will fully recover.

Some people Salmonella The infection develops joint pain called reactive arthritis after the infection is over. Reactive arthritis can last months or years and can be difficult to treat. Some people with reactive arthritis may experience eye irritation and pain when urinating.

How do people get infected?

Salmonella Lives in the intestines of humans and animals.People can get Salmonella Infections from a variety of sources, including

Eat contaminated food and drink contaminated water

Touch the infected animal, its feces, or its environment

Who is more likely to get an infection or serious illness?

Children under 5 years old Salmonella infection.

Infants not breastfed (children under 12 months) Salmonella infection.

Infants, adults over the age of 65, and people with weakened immunity are most likely to get a severe infection.

People taking certain medications (such as stomach acid reducing agents) are at increased risk of infection.

What you need to know about antibiotic resistance Salmonella?

Resistance to essential antibiotics Salmonella, May limit treatment options for people with severe infections. One way to delay the development of antibiotic resistance is to use antibiotics properly.

What can be done to prevent antibiotic resistance and resistant strains?

Proper use of antibiotics in humans and animals (only when necessary, as prescribed) can prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance and resistant strains.

How common is it Salmonella infection?

CDC quote Salmonella Approximately 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths occur each year in the United States.

