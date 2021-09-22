Doctors desperately want pregnant women to be vaccinated. It’s a difficult battle.

All prenatal visits to Nicole Torres begin in the same way. Her obstetrician asks if she still received a Covid-19 shot.

This is not the case with 24-year-old Torres, whose second daughter is 33 weeks pregnant.

It’s not because of lack of information.Torres knows what pregnant women are facing High risk of severe illness If they catch Covid and she talks to an obstetrician data Show that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and their babies. She considered getting vaccinated, but the alarming claims she and her husband read online about the vaccine cast her doubts as to whether it was the right thing to do.

“It’s completely new,” said Torres of Kissimmee, Florida. “There is one risk of trying a vaccine.”

“But newborn babies are a little scary,” she added.

Around the country, obstetricians are fighting a difficult battle in an effort to convince pregnant women to agree to Covid vaccination. They say that false information, invincible false sensations among patients, and a lack of understanding of vaccines contribute to the hesitation of pregnant mothers to fire.

The need to vaccinate pregnant women is urgent: they Pregnancy complications From the coronavirus, there is some evidence that the virus can increase the likelihood of stillbirth..They are also facing Higher chance Intensive care units or ventilators are needed, and at least 159 pregnant women nationwide have died from Covid since the pandemic began. data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still pregnant women vaccination price Low: According to the CDC, only about 25.1% receive at least one dose. 76.6% Of adults across the United States to have.

“I think most pregnant people are generally young and healthy, so I don’t think they will get as sick as we see if they get this infection,” said the vice president. Dr. Brenna Hughes said. Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Duke University. “Until that happens, I’m surprised how few people realize it can happen to them.”

Why pregnant women are opting out

Vaccinations are recommended on a regular basis during pregnancy, and other vaccines are more accepted among pregnant mothers.

From 2019 to 2020, 61.2% of pregnant women were vaccinated against influenza and 56.6% were vaccinated against whooping cough or whooping cough. CDC.. Both shots have been proposed to pregnant women for years and there is a wealth of safety data to support them.

According to experts, the Covid vaccine is new, but its technology (messenger RNA or mRNA used in a double dose) is not.it has been Studied In clinical trials of other infectious diseases such as Zika fever, it is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause catastrophic birth defects if a pregnant woman obtains it.

This should reassure the patient, but Hughes said the lasting concern she was addressing was the long-term effects of the Covid vaccine.

She tends to show side effects to her patients within days or weeks rather than months or years, and Covid shots have only recently begun to be given, but now thousands of pregnant women do. Receives and says it offers a large dataset to prove its safety record.

Dr. Torri Metz, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Utah, said other patients were worried that vaccination with adult doses could affect their babies.

She explains to them that the vaccine allows the mother to make antibodies that cross the placenta and reach the foetation.

“It’s very different from vaccination of a baby,” she said.

Beyond the safety question, some patients expressed concern about the obscure message.

When the pandemic began, the CDC recommended vaccination of pregnant women, but did not. In August, as the number of pregnant women suffering from a serious coronavirus illness increased in hospitals across the country, top health organizations across the country issued stronger guidance. Encourage all pregnant women To get vaccinated.

“Previously, they said you could get it. Now they say you should get it.”

Some patients may have perceived this as a change in stance, in fact the CDC has always supported the vaccine during pregnancy, Mets said.

“Previously, they said you could get it. Now they say you should get it,” she said.

CDC recommendations were based on new ones data Women who received at least one vaccination 20 weeks ago showed no increased risk of miscarriage.

But for many women, the myth that vaccines can interfere with pregnancy is more horrifying than the story seen in the news of unvaccinated pregnant women who died in Covid.

“They say things like’well, I’m really careful’, and I try to tell them that everyone is really careful, and that’s sometimes just not enough, especially viruses How prevalent is the virus now? “Mets said.

Dr. Jennifer Thompson, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Vanderbilt University, said her facility has dispelled false rumors about vaccines through social media distributions and the city hall.

As a high-risk obstetrician, she said she cares for patients with a variety of medical conditions and is relieved every time she chooses to be vaccinated.

“Yes, the vast majority of patients are generally mildly ill, but it’s hard to tell just by looking at you if you’ll get sick enough to get into the ICU,” she said. “It’s just sad to see so many people sick in Covid or hospitalized in the ICU when they have something that can prevent this.”

“I met another pregnant woman who was quite far away, saying she had stopped going to regular OB tests because she was tired of hearing about the vaccine.”

For Torres, a Florida mother who doesn’t know if she will be vaccinated before her second daughter is born, the idea of ​​demanding hospitalization as a result of Covid’s complications is horrifying. However, repeated suggestions to the doctor for vaccination had no intended effect on her, or the other pregnant mother she spoke to.

“I don’t like to feel the pressure,” she said. “I met another pregnant woman who was quite far away, saying she had stopped going to regular OB tests because she was tired of hearing about the vaccine.”