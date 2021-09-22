2,244 new COVID-19 cases were reported and 91 virus-related deaths were added to the interim deaths.

Since Tuesday, 91 new virus-related deaths and 2,244 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

A total of 600,800 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, with an interim death toll of 9,983, the State Department of Health said Wednesday. The high number of prescribed deaths is partly due to the delay in reporting on Tuesday.

The day before: OSDH: 484 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

The 7-day moving average of new cases reported was 1,873 cases., The state health department said.

Currently, 15,616 Oklahomans are considered active cases in the state, OSDH said.

As of September 22, a total dose of 4,056,358 vaccines was administered and a prime dose of 2,206,383 was given by the state. Over 1,842,711 Oklahomans have completed both vaccinations.

Approximately 1,149 Oklahomans are currently in OSDH-approved facilities for acute care, 328 in the ICU and 86 in COVID-19 in other types of facilities. According to OSDH, 33 of the 1,235 hospitalizations are pediatric hospitalizations.

Click here to view state COVID-19 data.

The state health department said the new number of cases on April 7 was “artificially high” as it added about 1,300 previously unreported cases that occurred in the last four months.

On March 23, the State Department of Health announced that all Oklahomans over the age of 16 would be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine. Phase 4 begins on Monday, March 29th..

March 11 Governor Kevin Stitt announces rollback of COVID-19 restrictions And we plan to bring the state back to normal before the summer season.

On March 3, the Oklahoma Department of Health announced Changing the way COVID-19 reports death..

The ministry said the change was more closely aligned with the total number of deaths announced by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The provisional number of deaths is based on the death certificate. As the number of cases increased at the end of 2020, OSDH epidemiologists began to encounter numerous incomplete records that required detailed investigations that would make a big difference between OSDH mortality and CDC mortality and health. The bureau said.

The discrepancy between the total number of OSDH virus-related deaths and the number of CDC deaths was approximately 2,500.

The state launched a vaccination booking website on January 7th. After Oklahoman fills out the questionnaire, they will be informed of what stage they are in and can schedule an appointment when their stage is vaccinated.

click here View booking schedulers and surveys.

January 13, Governor Kevin Stitt Amend executive order to remove curfew at 11:00 pm Because bars and restaurants stop face-to-face service. This happened after the judge decided to issue a temporary restraint order until July to allow the proceedings to proceed.

January 12, Stitt and state officials announced New quarantine policy for face-to-face learning..

The governor has announced that teachers or students exposed to people who test positive for COVID-19 do not need to be quarantined as long as the exposure is in the classroom and follows all protocols. These protocols include wearing masks, social distance, and maintaining recommended cleaning measures.

NS The first COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oklahoma on December 14th And it was administered to frontline workers.

Prior to the first round of vaccine distribution in December Governor Stitt has issued a new limit..

On December 10, Stitt issued an executive order to further enforce state restrictions, including restricting attendance at public rallies, excluding churches, and limiting attendance at indoor youth sports events to 50%. He said he was planning to release it.

As the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to increase rapidly in November, Stitt has taken new action to help fight the spread..

On November 19, the bar and restaurant will close at 11:00 pm and offer face-to-face service. Tables should be spaced 6 feet apart or with dividers.

A Maskman Date has been issued for state employees and those who wish to access state buildings.

The State Department of Health revised the November 7th daily total on November 8th and chose not to release the new daily COVID-19 total from Saturday to Sunday.

Health officials said they removed duplicate cases from the total, but reduced the total cases from 4,741 to 4,507, only 234.

Stitt issued a statement on November 7th, Asked Oklahoman to “do the right thing” It also helps delay spread by following the CDC guidelines (practicing social distance, wearing a face mask, and washing your hands regularly).

On September 8, the State Department of Health said it had begun the transition. Include antigen test results For state data collection and reporting systems. Positive antigen test results are considered “potential” cases, and positive molecular test results are considered “confirmed” cases.

Antigen testing is a rapid test that can be completed in less than an hour. Molecular testing usually takes several days before the results are available.

July 15 Stitt said he tested positive for COVID-19Made him the first governor in the country to test positive for the virus.He has been since Posted the latest video on his health and quarantine..

Oklahoma reported the death of the first child associated with the virus on July 12. The child was the 13-year-old daughter of a soldier stationed in Fort Sill..

Immediately after reporting the girl’s death, Joy Hofmeister recommends all Oklahomans to wear face masks To be able to safely reopen school in the fall.

On June 30, Stitt wore a face mask and “strongly recommended” Oklahoman to follow the CDC guidelines for face masks.

more: Governor Stitt recommends wearing a face mask during the state’s COVID-19 update

Stitt said on April 28, last year, anyone who wants to take the COVID-19 test can take it without any symptoms.

Related: Governor Stitt presents state coronavirus figures to indicate that Oklahoma is ready to resume

The State Department of Health advises people with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, and cough to stay at home and limit their interaction.

The state coronavirus hotline is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here..