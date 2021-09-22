Health
Schumer wants CDC funding, saying “mosquitoes take a record bite from New York”
New York (WWTI) — Leading lawmakers are calling for more money to fight the virus that spreads mosquitoes.
US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, is calling for more annual funding for the US Senate Center for Vector Disease-mediated Diseases as mosquitoes continue to grow in New York. Senator Schumer specifically argued that this was one of the worst mosquito seasons throughout New York State, so it was meant to deal with past summers.
“Ask the outdoor dining room about mosquitoes this summer, and it feels terrible,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “This is, in fact, one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory, with a record number of bugs plagued communities throughout New York. From the city to Buffalo, and across New York State. “
Schumer then mentioned the existence of the West Nile virus in New York. West Nile fever is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus, with dozens of mosquito samples tested positive for the virus in the state. Cases of this virus were confirmed in residents of northern New York this summer.
“Further concerns are the ever-growing pool of West Nile virus, a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease, due to the extremely rainy summer and climate change. It could last until autumn, “Senator Schumer added.
Senator Schumer also explained that more funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and the CDC would be needed to conduct research, education and mitigation to prevent these viruses throughout New York. He then announced two plans to secure resources from the EPA and increase funding from the CDC.
Specifically, Schumer demanded a 61% increase in annual funding for the CDC’s Vector-Borner Diseases program. He promotes support for two major programs, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the CDC region and the CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capability Grant Program. He said this would strengthen coordination between academic institutions and state and local departments.
In addition, Schumer wrote to the EPA to give New York authorities access to effective mosquito control tools. His complete letter can be read below:
Dear admin Regan:
I’m writing today to ask the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to hold a phone or virtual conference to give New York officials access to effective non-chemical mosquito control tools. As you may know, mosquitoes are on the rise this year in New York, so frontline areas have the tools and information they need to protect public health and deal with the growing number of mosquitoes. Is important.
Historically, the EPA has provided state and local mosquito control departments with tools for controlling mosquito populations. This year’s mosquitoes are more troublesome than usual and need EPA support. The information provided by the EPA is essential because it plays an important role in providing information to state and local governments through outreach programs. In addition, the EPA provides non-chemical and effective mosquito control tools that can be used without undue risk to human health and the environment. These are now becoming more important as communities carry out prevention and vector population control. Mosquito population control by state and local agencies is an important factor in protecting the general public from mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, and Chikungunya fever. This is especially important this year. The New York City Department of Health has identified a record number of West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools across the five districts, already surpassing the record highs recorded in 2018. In addition, the CDC has identified seven identified West Nile fever. Cases in New York as of September 7, 2021. Beyond state and rural entities, the general public plays an important role in slowing mosquito population growth through practices that eliminate potential breeding habitats, such as the accumulation of water around homes. I am.
As state and local organizations and the general public are involved in mosquito control, it is important to make this information widely accessible to the EPA. We thank the EPA for making this important information accessible on our website, but the EPA has hosted virtual meetings with state and local mosquito management departments to provide the most effective management tools. I think it is essential to be prepared and to be able to properly convey this information. in general.
We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the staff.
From the bottom of my heart
US Senate Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY
