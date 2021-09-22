Schumer wants CDC funding, saying “mosquitoes take a record bite from New York”

New York (WWTI) — Leading lawmakers are calling for more money to fight the virus that spreads mosquitoes.

US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, is calling for more annual funding for the US Senate Center for Vector Disease-mediated Diseases as mosquitoes continue to grow in New York. Senator Schumer specifically argued that this was one of the worst mosquito seasons throughout New York State, so it was meant to deal with past summers.

“Ask the outdoor dining room about mosquitoes this summer, and it feels terrible,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “This is, in fact, one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory, with a record number of bugs plagued communities throughout New York. From the city to Buffalo, and across New York State. “

Schumer then mentioned the existence of the West Nile virus in New York. West Nile fever is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus, with dozens of mosquito samples tested positive for the virus in the state. Cases of this virus were confirmed in residents of northern New York this summer.

“Further concerns are the ever-growing pool of West Nile virus, a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease, due to the extremely rainy summer and climate change. It could last until autumn, “Senator Schumer added.

Senator Schumer also explained that more funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and the CDC would be needed to conduct research, education and mitigation to prevent these viruses throughout New York. He then announced two plans to secure resources from the EPA and increase funding from the CDC.

Specifically, Schumer demanded a 61% increase in annual funding for the CDC’s Vector-Borner Diseases program. He promotes support for two major programs, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the CDC region and the CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capability Grant Program. He said this would strengthen coordination between academic institutions and state and local departments.

In addition, Schumer wrote to the EPA to give New York authorities access to effective mosquito control tools. His complete letter can be read below: