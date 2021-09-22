Contra Costa County Strengthens COVID Requirements for Indoor Activities – CBS San Francisco





Walnut Creek (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County joined San Francisco and Berkeley on Wednesday, requesting proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to set foot in a particular business. order It applies to businesses such as restaurants, bars and recreational facilities where people uncover their faces to eat and drink indoors. It also applies to all indoor fitness facilities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios. read more: Update: Auckland police officer, suspect injured in a shootout.Suspect surrender after tense standoffs All workers in companies affected by the health order must present proof of vaccination or undergo a weekly COVID-19 test starting November 1. “This order is now needed to save lives, protect overweight medical systems, and delay enough pandemics to keep schools open,” health doctor Dr. Chris Farnitano ordered last week. I said when I put it out. Outside Walnut Creek’s 24-hour fitness gym early Wednesday, Ken Regala said he was ready for a new order. “I didn’t want to show up and turn back, so I had to make sure it was with me,” he said. In most cases, the health order is also endorsed by Olinda’s businesses and residents. It was a busy night at Olinda’s 4th Boat Tap Room and Grill. There, staff must check for vaccination evidence or a negative COVID test. read more: A suspect who repeatedly ran around a woman in a Millbrae parking lot was arrested “I think this is a good call. Most of our community has been vaccinated in some way, so I think it will be a smooth transition,” said General Manager Travistany. During that time, many locals also expressed their support. “I think that’s fine,” said David Adelberg of Olinda. “No problem.” “In a way, it makes me feel much better and more comfortable,” added Michelle Myers. “But at the same time, I’m a little worried about the situation where we have to hand over the paper.” Health officials said there were 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the county between August 25-31. From September 1st to 7th, the county reported 20 virus-related deaths. This is the highest two in total for the seven days since March. According to the authorities, the case rate of unvaccinated residents is about 5 times that of complete vaccination, the hospitalization rate is about 16 times, and the mortality rate is about 22 times. “Currently, reducing community transmission of the virus is the key to preventing future surges of cases from overwhelming county hospitals during the winter,” Farnitano said. Other news: Update: Destroy a house in Pengrove’s horse boarding facility in a fire.The evacuated order has been canceled Vaccination certification is accepted in multiple forms, including a personal CDC vaccination card, a copy or photo of the card, a document from your healthcare provider, or a state digital vaccine record. Negative test results are acceptable, but only within the last 3 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/09/22/contra-costa-county-toughens-covid-requirements-for-indoor-activities-2/

