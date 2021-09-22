Why the mask works

Every time someone talks, laughs, sneezes, coughs, or sings, he sends a small respiratory droplet into the air. These droplets are so small that they may not be visible, but they are there. If the person is infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the droplets sent into the air carry the virus. When someone else is nearby (within 6 feet), that person can inhale the droplets that the other person is extruding.

Proper wearing of the mask (on the nose and mouth) will block the small virus-filled respiratory droplets that it pushes out. This means less respiratory droplets are inhaled by someone else.

Wearing a mask for both people can further reduce the movement of respiratory droplets back and forth.

It is important to remember that COVID-19 is often transmitted by people who have no symptoms or who have not yet had symptoms. Therefore, it is very important that more people wear masks. This is to reduce infections from people who are unaware that they are infected with the virus.

Masks cannot stop the exchange of all respiratory droplets, but scientific studies have shown that the severity of the disease is dramatically reduced due to the small amount of virus exchanged.

Simply put, wearing a mask reduces the release of the virus. If the person you are with also wears a mask, that person also has a barrier — keep out droplets and keep your droplets out of the way.

Science supports masks to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19

Scientific studies, including many studies completed over the past year, have shown that wearing a mask is safe and effective and reduces the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Studies have also shown that masks help reduce the level of infection.

Ohio School COVID-19 Rating1 And similar assessments in other states Recent ones from North Carolina,2 Make sure that masking at school provides a safe learning environment and reduces the need for quarantine.

Currently, there are dozens of studies showing that wearing a mask may help spread the virus, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Below are the highlights of the vast amount of research available to show that masks work.