Why the mask works
Every time someone talks, laughs, sneezes, coughs, or sings, he sends a small respiratory droplet into the air. These droplets are so small that they may not be visible, but they are there. If the person is infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the droplets sent into the air carry the virus. When someone else is nearby (within 6 feet), that person can inhale the droplets that the other person is extruding.
Proper wearing of the mask (on the nose and mouth) will block the small virus-filled respiratory droplets that it pushes out. This means less respiratory droplets are inhaled by someone else.
Wearing a mask for both people can further reduce the movement of respiratory droplets back and forth.
It is important to remember that COVID-19 is often transmitted by people who have no symptoms or who have not yet had symptoms. Therefore, it is very important that more people wear masks. This is to reduce infections from people who are unaware that they are infected with the virus.
Masks cannot stop the exchange of all respiratory droplets, but scientific studies have shown that the severity of the disease is dramatically reduced due to the small amount of virus exchanged.
Simply put, wearing a mask reduces the release of the virus. If the person you are with also wears a mask, that person also has a barrier — keep out droplets and keep your droplets out of the way.
Science supports masks to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19
Scientific studies, including many studies completed over the past year, have shown that wearing a mask is safe and effective and reduces the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Studies have also shown that masks help reduce the level of infection.
Ohio School COVID-19 Rating1 And similar assessments in other states Recent ones from North Carolina,2 Make sure that masking at school provides a safe learning environment and reduces the need for quarantine.
Currently, there are dozens of studies showing that wearing a mask may help spread the virus, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Below are the highlights of the vast amount of research available to show that masks work.
- Large-scale randomized trials,3 Led by researchers at Stanford University, Yale University, and the University of California, Berkeley, the study, published at the end of August, studied more than 340,000 people in Bangladesh. This is the largest scale in the real world.paper
A community-based masking program, including distribution and promotion, has been found to reduce the number of people who test positive for COVID-19. Surgical masks have prevented one-third of sexually transmitted infections in people over the age of 60.
- Two different evidence reviews, one in February 2021 journal American Medical Association,Four The other is in January 2021 Minutes of National Academy of Sciences,Five Researchers have reviewed more than 160 studies. Both concluded that the mask was effective in slowing the spread of the virus. The authors of the Journal of American Medical Association state that wearing a multi-layer cloth mask blocked 50% to 70% of the exhaled small droplets and particles. In the minutes of the National Academy of Sciences review, scientists said: “Non-medical masks … have been effective in reducing respiratory virus infections. Also, where and for periods when masks need to be used, or for widespread areas and periods, community infections are significantly reduced. Another Journal of American Medical Association study, also published in February 2021, said: As a protection to reduce the wearer’s exposure to infection. Wearing a face mask becomes even more important as viral variants mutate.
In short, when it comes to delaying the spread of COVID-19, it’s now very clear that the mask works.
Pediatricians recommend wearing masks for children over 2 years of age to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Masks don’t just work for adults. They also work for children. In July 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly approved the use of infection control procedures, including wearing masks for children. The best thing for kids is to be in school five days a week. Wearing a mask allows children to go to school consistently, reducing the risk of getting infected with the virus and reducing the risk of quarantine.
“Face masks are safe to wear for all children over the age of two, including the majority of children in underlying health, with rare exceptions,” said the American Academy of Pediatrics. Says. Said..6
Watch a high-speed laser light video showing how the respiratory droplets are released
To see the release of respiratory droplets when speaking and wearing a mask, scientists High speed laser light video At the New England Journal of Medicine. The video shows a flashing droplet when a participant says “keep healthy” without a mask. Second, the video shows that there are no droplets extruded when the participant is wearing the mask.
Infectious aerosol particles can be released by asymptomatic infected individuals during breathing and speech. No masking maximizes exposure, but comprehensive masking minimizes exposure.
Masks reduce airborne propagation
Source: Reduction of SARS-CoV-2 infections, Science, May 27, 2020
1 Ohio School COVID-19 Evaluation Research Team, Ohio School COVID-19 Evaluation, January 2021.
2 ABC Science Collaborative, SARS-CoV-2 Testing in Schools: Perspectives of Parents / Caregivers and School Personnel in Schools
Durham County, North Carolina | Formative Research Rapid Analysis Report # 1, July 2021.
3 Abaluck, J., Mobarak, A., et al. Impact of Community Masking on COVID-19: Cluster Randomization Trial in Bangladesh
4 Brooks, John T. and Butler, Jay C., Effectiveness of wearing masks to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, JAMA Insight community, February 2021.
Howard, J. ,etc. Evidence review of face masks for COVID-19, PNAS
6 American Academy of Pediatrics, Face Mask Guidance, August 2021
