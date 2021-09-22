Chicago area hospital, official urging parents to avoid ER if illness is not life-threatening





Chicago — Some children’s hospitals and public health leaders are urging families to avoid emergency rooms if their illness or injury is not life-threatening. Many of the city’s and state’s top doctors say that ER visits have increased significantly, by 90% if they are not considered life-threatening. Therefore, parents are encouraged to call their child’s pediatrician instead of going directly to the ER. Medical professionals say that doing this helps reduce long waiting times in the emergency room and ensures that the most sick children receive priority care. Doctors attribute the increase in childhood ER visits to a surge in RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), a common childhood virus that usually peaks in winter. RSV and COVID-19 share symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose. However, Covid-specific symptoms include body pain, headaches, loss of taste and smell, and upset stomach. If your child is experiencing some of these symptoms, the best health authorities say a trip to the ER may not be necessary. However, if your child is sick or injured, he says he will be careful by going to the ER. “If you’re not sure if your child is seriously ill, I’d like you to make a mistake on the part of the emergency care seeker, but if you’re looking for a Covid test or if you’re looking for peace of mind if you can connect with your GP, care. We want our donors or outpatient clinics to start first, “said Dr. Alison Arwadi, director of the Chicago Public Health Department. In severe cases, it includes newborns with fever, chest pain, dyspnea, syncope, and hemoptysis. Asthma attacks, dehydration, allergic reactions, major wounds, fractures, severe burns, and sudden neurological changes are also considered severe cases. Health experts continue to announce that they will be vaccinated against Covid, emphasizing the importance of being vaccinated against the flu.



