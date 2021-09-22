COVID Vaccine Card: Any way to replace a lost or damaged card

Getty Images



yours COVID-19 vaccine card It may be a golden ticket for entry In the restaurant, Broadway theater When Gym In cities and states across the country. But the card is not the key to entertaining or shaping.Your work Recent federal vaccine obligations, Your employer may require proof of your coronavirus vaccination.And you may need to flush it to get it When COVID booster shots become widely available.. But what if you lose your vaccination card with a record of your shots?

There is no national registration of vaccination records and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not tracking. But the good news is that most vaccine providers have your vaccination documentation. Even if you were vaccinated at an old mass vaccination site, there are several ways to get evidence. Depending on where you get your vaccination certificate, you may need to take some additional steps (see below for details).

If you didn’t Save the COVID-19 vaccination card on your mobile phoneHere’s how to track lost vaccination information and one warning signal to keep in mind in case of loss:For more information on vaccines, here are some situations you may need Proof of vaccination And what’s happening now COVID booster..

First, check the pharmacy for lost or damaged vaccine cards

If you are vaccinated at a pharmacy, you are lucky. Your pharmacy probably has a record of your vaccination. For example, at Walgreens, you can take your driver’s license or ID to a pharmacy to get a vaccine record.

Also, if you’re using CVS, you don’t even have to leave the house.You can quickly get proof of vaccination on it .. You can also go to the pharmacy to get a new card. We recommend that you call the pharmacy and ask for the protocol if you are unsure, or check if there is an online portal for requesting information on the website.

Have you been vaccinated at the clinic or clinic?That is also good

Have you been vaccinated at a clinic, clinic, or medical facility? If so, they may have a record of your shots. Otherwise, they will be able to point you in the right direction.

Clinics and medical facilities may have the following apps: MyChart, Save the vaccination certificate. Some doctors put vaccine documentation and test results into the app for easy access. However, keep in mind that you may not be able to get a replacement card with a CDC sticker that is not provided by the clinic just because the information is available in the app. However, you may be able to request a printed version of the vaccine record.

How about a mass vaccination site?Ask your state health department if they have evidence

You can get a record of the COVID-19 vaccine even if you are injected at a large number of vaccination sites such as churches and stadiums. Suppose you get a shot at a pop-up vaccination site that isn’t nearby and you lose your card.Contact your county State Health Department.. Most states have phone numbers, email addresses, and websites for obtaining immune records. You may need to fill out an immunity application form and provide photo ID. Processes and timeframes may vary from state to state.

Of your state Health and Environment Management Bureau If you have not been vaccinated by your DHEC provider, you may not have access to the status of your COVID-19 vaccine. It is also possible that the vaccine record has not yet been updated in the state registry.

Your state may also have an online portal for searching your vaccine information, Like the COVID-19 vaccine portal in North Carolina.. North Carolina residents who have been vaccinated by one of the state providers and provided their email address can print their vaccine records from the portal.

What about your mobile phone’s digital COVID vaccine card?

In some states (California, New York, Hawaii, Oregon) Digital version of vaccination card What you can see on your phone. You may also be able to use the CDC app. v-safe.. If you signed up when you first took the shot, you might have been lucky. The app stores vaccine information so you can easily get it if you lose or wear your white card. CDC also gives Step-by-step description Register with v-safe.

However, you cannot get a new vaccine card this way. NS CDC does not hold additional vaccination cards If you lose your original copy.

Don’t buy a fake COVID vaccine card under any circumstances

You may want to buy a card and enter the information yourself, but the above options are better than violating the law. beginning, Fake vaccine cards can be very expensive.. Most importantly Buy a fake vaccine card to fill in your information.. Do not use government seals without permission. And both buyers and sellers are fraudulent. Also, if you get the vaccine and buy a fake card, it is considered fraud and you will be fined or sentenced to imprisonment.

NS U.S. Customs and Border Protection We regularly report the seizure of thousands of fake vaccine cards nationwide. Crimes can be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison or fines. Therefore, it is advisable to do everything possible to obtain vaccination evidence in the right way.

It is possible to obtain evidence of vaccination and there are several ways to try it. However, there are several ways to get rid of your card. Save to your phone (It also works with clear photos on the card). Samsung users You can use the Common Health app.And google Android method phone. We’ll let you know as soon as there are other ways to keep your vaccination card and the latest vaccines safe. Possibility of vaccine passport..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.