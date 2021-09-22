Health
Chris Whitty warns MP that unvaccinated children are “unavoidable” to catch Covid | Vaccines and immunization
The rapid spread of Covid makes it “unavoidable” for children to become infected and interrupt their education, and is a strong basis for vaccination of children over the age of 12 as a key government medical adviser. Told MP.
Professor Chris WhittyA Conservative lawmaker, the UK’s chief medical officer, rejected a proposal that a “white boy” who had previously contracted with Covid should be exempt from vaccination, making discrimination realistic or desirable. Said not.
Whitty and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam have appeared in front of the Commons Board of Education. Decision to provide Covid vaccine to 12 to 15 years oldAfter the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) stated that the benefits were too small.
Vam-Tam told MP: [risk] Due to the high infectivity of delta mutants, “it does not mean something close to zero” for children in this age group.
“We haven’t seen the theoretical risk of getting infected in children aged 12 to 17 years old. I think it’s really inevitable someday.
“The point of infection may be at some point in the educational career, not their choice, if it remains outbreak, especially with GCSE, which is very inconvenient to lower, albeit short. Think about level A. Days with cough, fever, and respiratory symptoms, “Vantham said.
Whitti told MPs that school time missed by vaccination should be balanced with the longer periods lost by infected people. “I’m not comparing a vaccinated child to nothing happening, but to the almost certainty that a child will be vaccinated with Covid.” “Whitty said.
The advent of medical leaders, including JCVI Professor Wei Shen Lim, has led to a rapid spread of Covid infections in UK schools, following the government’s decision to end the use of precautionary measures such as masks, social distance, and self. Came after new numbers showed that they were-quarantine.
Conservative lawmaker Robert Halfon, who chairs the committee, asked if witnesses admit Covid’s “low infection” among groups aged 12 to 15 years.
Whitty replied: “That’s not true. There’s definitely a lot of infection in this age group. In fact, the age group we’re talking about is, as far as we know, the age group with the highest infection rates today. is.”
He added that estimating that 50% of British children are already infected with Covid and that many children are still at risk is a “reasonable puncture wound”, adding that poor areas. Children said they were at greatest risk of seeing an interruption in education.
Caroline Johnson, a Conservative member of Sleaford and North Hykeham, asked: We know that children in blacks and ethnic minority groups are at high risk for Covid. “
“I’m not sure it feels like an effective public health intervention,” Whitty added, adding that such discrimination is undesirable.
However, doctor Johnson continued to ask Whitty if the risk of vaccination to “white boys” justified it.
“To really clarify this, you are the parent of a rural area with relatively low levels of Covid destruction so far, white and male, already have Covid, and previously tested for Covid. If positive in, the vaccine is a vaccine. Still for their children, for their benefit? “Johnson said.
Whitty said it’s difficult to try to distinguish between children. “Given that, as JCVI has shown, profits outweigh the harms at the individual level, I don’t know what the benefits will be.
“So, if you actually try to design a program that says,’The government is refusing to vaccinate the next person,’ and if you actually write it down, both will come up with something that makes sense. You’ll find it pretty difficult. It was actually a deliverable.
“At some point, public health is pragmatic, saying what is in the interests of the most disadvantaged, and that is our starting point.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/22/chris-whitty-warns-mps-it-is-inevitable-unvaccinated-children-will-catch-covid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]