Chris Whitty warns MP that unvaccinated children are “unavoidable” to catch Covid | Vaccines and immunization

The rapid spread of Covid makes it “unavoidable” for children to become infected and interrupt their education, and is a strong basis for vaccination of children over the age of 12 as a key government medical adviser. Told MP.

Professor Chris WhittyA Conservative lawmaker, the UK’s chief medical officer, rejected a proposal that a “white boy” who had previously contracted with Covid should be exempt from vaccination, making discrimination realistic or desirable. Said not.

Whitty and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam have appeared in front of the Commons Board of Education. Decision to provide Covid vaccine to 12 to 15 years oldAfter the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) stated that the benefits were too small.

Vam-Tam told MP: [risk] Due to the high infectivity of delta mutants, “it does not mean something close to zero” for children in this age group.

“We haven’t seen the theoretical risk of getting infected in children aged 12 to 17 years old. I think it’s really inevitable someday.

“The point of infection may be at some point in the educational career, not their choice, if it remains outbreak, especially with GCSE, which is very inconvenient to lower, albeit short. Think about level A. Days with cough, fever, and respiratory symptoms, “Vantham said.

Whitti told MPs that school time missed by vaccination should be balanced with the longer periods lost by infected people. “I’m not comparing a vaccinated child to nothing happening, but to the almost certainty that a child will be vaccinated with Covid.” “Whitty said.

The advent of medical leaders, including JCVI Professor Wei Shen Lim, has led to a rapid spread of Covid infections in UK schools, following the government’s decision to end the use of precautionary measures such as masks, social distance, and self. Came after new numbers showed that they were-quarantine.

Conservative lawmaker Robert Halfon, who chairs the committee, asked if witnesses admit Covid’s “low infection” among groups aged 12 to 15 years.

Whitty replied: “That’s not true. There’s definitely a lot of infection in this age group. In fact, the age group we’re talking about is, as far as we know, the age group with the highest infection rates today. is.”

He added that estimating that 50% of British children are already infected with Covid and that many children are still at risk is a “reasonable puncture wound”, adding that poor areas. Children said they were at greatest risk of seeing an interruption in education.

Caroline Johnson, a Conservative member of Sleaford and North Hykeham, asked: We know that children in blacks and ethnic minority groups are at high risk for Covid. “

“I’m not sure it feels like an effective public health intervention,” Whitty added, adding that such discrimination is undesirable.

However, doctor Johnson continued to ask Whitty if the risk of vaccination to “white boys” justified it.

“To really clarify this, you are the parent of a rural area with relatively low levels of Covid destruction so far, white and male, already have Covid, and previously tested for Covid. If positive in, the vaccine is a vaccine. Still for their children, for their benefit? “Johnson said.

Whitty said it’s difficult to try to distinguish between children. “Given that, as JCVI has shown, profits outweigh the harms at the individual level, I don’t know what the benefits will be.

“So, if you actually try to design a program that says,’The government is refusing to vaccinate the next person,’ and if you actually write it down, both will come up with something that makes sense. You’ll find it pretty difficult. It was actually a deliverable.

“At some point, public health is pragmatic, saying what is in the interests of the most disadvantaged, and that is our starting point.”