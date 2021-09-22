Health
“Super-strong” antibody against isolated COVID-19 mutant | Health care
Technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has discovered “super-strong” monoclonal antibodies against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including delta variants. ..
Antibodies have rare properties that make a valuable addition to a limited set of widely responsive antibody therapeutic candidates, researchers reported in the journal Cell Reports.
This technique, called LIBRA-seq, has helped speed up the discovery of antibodies that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2. Researchers can also screen for antibodies to other viruses that have not yet caused human illness but are likely to do so.
“This is one way to actively build a repertoire of potential treatments for future outbreaks,” said Vanderbilt Computational Microbiology and Immunology Program Director, Vanderbilt Infection and Immunology and Inflammation. Dr. Ivelin Georgiev, Deputy Director of the Institute, said.
“Pathogens continue to evolve and we are basically catching up,” said Georgiev, an associate professor of pathology, microbiology, immunology and computer science and a member of the Vanderbild Vaccine Center. Stated.
He said that to prevent the recurrence of COVID-19, or “worse things happen in the future,” a more aggressive approach is needed to predict future outbreaks before they occur.
In their report, Georgiev and his colleagues describe the isolation of monoclonal antibodies from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, which “shows strong neutralization” against SARS-CoV-2. It is also effective against viral variants that are delaying efforts to control the pandemic.
This antibody has unusual genetic and structural characteristics that distinguish it from other monoclonal antibodies commonly used to treat COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is thought to be less likely to mutate to escape previously “unseen” antibodies.
LIBRA-seq means linking B cell receptors to antigen specificity through sequencing. It was developed in 2019 by Dr. Ian Setriff, a former graduate student in Georgiev’s lab, who is currently working in the biotechnology industry, and Andrea Siacolas, a current graduate student at Vanderbilt University.
Setliff wondered if the antibody’s gene sequence could be simultaneously mapped at high throughput to the identity of a particular viral antigen, a protein marker that the antibody recognizes and attacks. The goal was to find a faster way to identify antibodies that focus on a particular viral antigen.
With the help of VUMC’s Core Genomics Institute, Vanderbilt Technologies for Advanced Genomics (VANTAGE), Vanderbilt Flow Cytometry Shared Resource, and Vanderbilt University’s Advanced Computing Center for Research and Education (ACCRE), Georgiev tries out Setliff’s ideas. I did. done.
The efforts led by Setliff and Shiakolas culminated in a 2019 proof-of-concept manuscript of LIBRA-seq technology published in the journal Cell.
“Three or four years ago, it was impossible to move at current speeds,” said Georgiev. “There have been many changes in the very short period of time regarding the discovery of monoclonal antibodies and the development of vaccines.”
I have no time to lose. “If you give the virus enough time, many other variants will occur,” he said. One or more of them can be even worse than the Delta variant by avoiding current vaccines.
“That’s why we need as many options as possible,” said Georgiev. The antibodies described in this white paper “basically provide another tool in the toolbox.”
Georgiev and Jason McLellan, PhD at the University of Texas at Austin are the corresponding authors of this treatise. VUMC and UTAustin graduate students Kevin Kramer and Nicole Johnson are the first authors of this treatise, respectively.
In addition to Ciacolas, other VUMC co-authors include Naveen Suryadevara, PhD, Nagarajan Raju, PhD, Seth Zost, PhD, Lauren Walker, Steven Wall, Clinton Holt, Rachel Sutton, Ariana Paulo, James Crowe, Jr., MD, This is Robert Carnahan. ,doctorate
This study was partially funded by the National Institutes of Health grants AI131722, AI157155, AI127521, AI095202, Hayes Foundation COVID-19 Research Fund, Vanderbilt Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund, Fast Grant, Welch Foundation, Mercatus Center. Was supported by. Of George Mason University.
..
|
Sources
2/ https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/living/health-care/ultra-potent-antibody-against-covid-19-variants-isolated/article_08fea54c-1bda-11ec-8d98-6782ad942ef7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]