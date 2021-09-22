Health
Some activists say Biden’s new plan to donate the vaccine is not enough.
There was a big hole in his plan when President Biden announced in June that the United States would buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for poor countries. The administration quietly diverted hundreds of millions of dollars It was already promised to the country to help shoot into people’s arms.
Mr Biden never made the same mistake again.
His announcement on Wednesday that the United States is donating an additional $ 500 million in Pfizer is paired with an additional $ 750 million promise for vaccine distribution, about half of which is global vaccination. It was done through a non-profit organization involved in. This reflects the growing awareness of world leaders that turning vaccines into real vaccinations is one of the most important challenges at this stage of the pandemic.
Still, the newly announced Pfizer shipping schedule has frustrated activists. Of the 1.1 billion doses the US has promised to donate, only 300 million are expected to be shipped this year. The longer the virus circulates around the world, the more dangerous it can be, scientists warned, even for vaccinated people in wealthy countries.
Peter Maybalduk, director of the drug access program at Public Citizen, an advocacy organization, said:
Some experts sought more positive action by Mr. Biden Pressure American vaccine makers to share their prescriptions With countries desperately in need of more shots.
“Where are the monthly calendars that each wealthy country will offer?” Said Kate Elder, Senior Vaccine Policy Adviser for Doctors Without Borders Access Campaign. She added, “Where are the announcements about responding to calls from regions and middle-income countries that are begging for self-sufficiency?”
It was not immediately clear how the government planned to allocate new money for vaccine distribution. In some countries, vaccinations are struggling to train and pay, and to transport doses. Pfizer dosage presents a particularly challenging challenge. They need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures and require the installation of a freezer and often a backup generator.
Earlier this year, supply shortages were the most pressing issue for global immunization. Rich nations were competing to secure doses, making slow pledges of funding and supplies to Kovacs, a UN-sponsored program to immunize the world.
However, as these manufacturing difficulties were alleviated, various problems arose. One was explicit inequality. More than 5.9 billion shots were given worldwide, but overwhelmingly more shots were given in wealthier countries. Second, poor countries were left behind without the money needed to move shots from airport tarmacs to people’s arms.
The Biden administration’s promises exceed those of most Western nations, but analysts said other wealthy nations set very low standards.
And even if countries promise to donate more doses, the follow-through is delayed, saying that the World Health Organization is only providing 15% of the promised donations. This year, WHO has set a goal of immunizing 40% of the population of all countries, requiring wealthy countries to share doses much more quickly.
According to scientific analysis firm Airfinity, wealthy countries will have more than one billion vaccines by the end of 2021, even with booster shots.
Global health officials have urged wealthy nations to let go of their supplies before they expire. In some countries, vaccines have very close expiration dates and are in small quantities, which makes it difficult to use vaccines in poor countries.
Approximately 11 billion doses are needed worldwide, and activists said Wednesday that the reaction in the wealthy world was too fragmented. New Pfizer doses purchased by the United States will ship through Covax starting in January.
