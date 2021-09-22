Signs of Early Warning for Alzheimer’s Disease | Lifestyle





Alzheimer’s disease is an insidious illness that slowly robs an individual of memory, personality, and relationships. According to the Mayor Clinic, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neuropathy that causes brain atrophy and cell death, contributing to a continuous decline in thinking, behavior, and social skills. This ultimately affects the ability of those to live independently. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which is thought to affect approximately 5.8 million Americans over the age of 65. Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, but there are strategies that can help alleviate the symptoms. The ability to recognize the symptoms of dementia early helps millions of people take proactive steps to improve their quality of life. The following are signs of early warning of Alzheimer’s disease courtesy of prominent medical institutions such as MJHS® Health System, Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s New Zealand and Mayo Clinic. • Recent memory loss that affects everyday life. It’s normal to sometimes forget where you put your key, name, and even your phone number, but people with dementia may have difficulty remembering recent events and where they live. • Your personality will change. Individuals may begin to show subtle differences in personality, such as mood swings. For example, a laid-back person can be reluctant to interact with others. • Difficulty of familiar routes. People with dementia can regularly have difficulty driving familiar routes and finding a way back. • I’m having trouble finding the right word. For people with Alzheimer’s disease, it can be difficult to find words that you can speak freely. Such individuals can be particularly difficult to find the right words to express their thoughts or identify things. • Disorientation over time. People with Alzheimer’s disease can be confused about the time of day and what is appropriate for that time. • Impaired judgment or inadequate judgment. People with dementia can consistently make bad decisions and pay less attention to their appearance. • Difficulty in following the plan. People with Alzheimer’s disease may have difficulty solving problems such as dealing with numbers, following recipes, and tracking finances. Early signs of dementia can be confused with normal age-related changes. However, if such signs appear, it is important to consult a medical professional to get a clear diagnosis.

