Australia’s Pfizer Covid Vaccine Supply May Face Confusion in October | Australia News

Australia faces potential Pfizer Next month’s supply turmoil is still in the dark about how many times a week the state takes.

Federal authorities were forced to use a portion of the 4m dose from a deal with the United Kingdom to smooth out a possible supply disruption in early October.

Temporary measures ensure that states and territories receive a total of 9 million Pfizer doses in October, but could be delayed by several weeks if Australia fully enjoys the benefits of additional doses. ..

On Monday, the Premier of Victoria Daniel AndrewsReveals Lieutenant General John Fluen, Head of the National Vaccine Task Force, Advised the state in October on “problems” with Pfizer’s supply..

Pfizer has not yet notified the federal government of the weekly figures for the October Covid-19 vaccine. The states and territories are unaware of the doses assigned after the second week of October and do not know whether the doses are directly from Pfizer or from UK transactions.

The Ministry of Health told Guardian Australia that it expects a total of 11m of mRNA vaccine to arrive from 10m in September to October. The October allocation includes a 9m Pfizer dose, most of the 4m dose from the UK, and the rest from the company.

“No state or region receives less mRNA vaccine in October than it did in September,” the ministry said.

On Monday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said, “Because the UK doses are arriving early, all states and territories are fully allocated.” This makes it easier to manage flight arrival issues.

“We have confirmed that the dose in the UK will arrive early, and as a result, 1.9 m of mRNA is available this week.

“Next week it will increase, and the following week we will see doses well in excess of 1.9 million in the first week of October.”

Hunt figures show that despite the early arrival of doses from the United Kingdom, Pfizer doses have leveled off, rather than increasing as the state expected.

According to the federal government Vaccine horizon documentAnnounced in June, Australia expected to receive 1.7m to 2.3m of Pfizer per week and 430,000 to 615,000 Moderna per week between October and December.

The document also states, “Once the supply is confirmed to the vaccine manufacturer, the confirmed quota will be provided four weeks in advance.”

Australia has signed since mid-August 4 million dose exchange transactions from the UK, 1 million doses from Poland, And 500,000 doses from Singapore.

Pfizer has a contract to supply 40 million shipments in 2021, most of which will arrive in the final quarter of this year.

A Pfizer Australia spokesperson denied that Australia’s expected supply schedule was delayed as a result of bilateral transactions, but it was “confidently commercial” whether weekly figures for October were supplied to the government. “.

“In an unusual situation of pandemic supply, we need to make room for adjusting allocations based on global demand around the world,” she said, but the company will supply the full 40 million doses in 2021. He insisted that he would reach his monthly goal.

“Pfizer has a strong relationship with the federal government and is continuously involved both locally and globally to support national vaccine programs, including supply demands.”

“All Australians over the age of 16 have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated by the end of October in all states and territories,” the Federal Health Department said.

Uncertainty about the weekly supply schedule for October has come to a period of instability for the state of New South Wales. Set to pass 70% and 80% vaccination targets on October 10th and 24th Victoria is considering Indicator date October 26th and November 5th.

Andrew Barr, Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory, Warned Based on figures provided by the Commonwealth, we face 30,000 dose shortages in September and October, missing out on projected increases in supply.

of Queensland, South Australia When Western Australia As in other jurisdictions, not only AstraZeneca, but also people over the age of 60 qualify for Pfizer.

Vaccine program qualifications were only open in mid-September to people aged 12 to 15 years who could take Pfizer or Moderna. Children 5-11 years old Depending on regulatory approval, vaccination may occur by the end of the year.