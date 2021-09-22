Saskatoon is considering a color code to indicate COVID-19 risk-Saskatoon

Saskatoon City council member I’m considering a framework to monitor COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Risk in the city.

Under this framework, color indicators indicate the risk of infection and the measures the city will take to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Ward 4 coun. Troy Dabies said the city is currently at the second highest level if the framework is in place.

Saskatoon is a hotspot for active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, with 1,079 out of 4,706 active cases in the state as of Wednesday.

“Saskatoon is one of the worst in the state,” Davis said.

“For now, our numbers are probably at the code orange level. This is just before the important red.”

The four-level framework outlines the steps the city will take to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in its facilities, programs, and services.

Some of the measures under orange (high risk) include physical distance, forced masking, staff working from home if feasible, and virtually all meetings. That is included.

The city also requires the state to limit the size of the collection.

Under the red — Important — the city will close all facilities, including the city hall, and suspend all programs and services. Mandatory testing of all staff to report to the workplace is required, regardless of vaccination status.

Core services will continue to operate with the enhanced safety protocol.

The city will also seek state approval to declare an emergency.

Davis said the administration worked with the Saskatchewan Department of Health and public health to put together a framework.

He said he believed it was important to work with the state to ensure a clear message to the public.

“It also provides some hardcore data directly to the state through our health authorities and the wonderful people who work daily on the streets of Saskatoon with ER frontline trenches and emergency departments. “

The next step is the city council.

“But everything that has to be discussed in Congress isn’t just a rubber stamp, we’re going to do it,” he said.

“And from my point of view, it’s important to hear from the residents of my ward about what they want to see.”

Davis said he hopes the framework will be approved when the city council meets on September 27.

















