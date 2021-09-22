Health
Saskatoon is considering a color code to indicate COVID-19 risk-Saskatoon
Saskatoon City council member I’m considering a framework to monitor COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Risk in the city.
Under this framework, color indicators indicate the risk of infection and the measures the city will take to reduce the transmission of the virus.
Ward 4 coun. Troy Dabies said the city is currently at the second highest level if the framework is in place.
Saskatoon is a hotspot for active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, with 1,079 out of 4,706 active cases in the state as of Wednesday.
“Saskatoon is one of the worst in the state,” Davis said.
“For now, our numbers are probably at the code orange level. This is just before the important red.”
The four-level framework outlines the steps the city will take to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in its facilities, programs, and services.
Some of the measures under orange (high risk) include physical distance, forced masking, staff working from home if feasible, and virtually all meetings. That is included.
The city also requires the state to limit the size of the collection.
Under the red — Important — the city will close all facilities, including the city hall, and suspend all programs and services. Mandatory testing of all staff to report to the workplace is required, regardless of vaccination status.
Core services will continue to operate with the enhanced safety protocol.
The city will also seek state approval to declare an emergency.
Davis said the administration worked with the Saskatchewan Department of Health and public health to put together a framework.
He said he believed it was important to work with the state to ensure a clear message to the public.
“It also provides some hardcore data directly to the state through our health authorities and the wonderful people who work daily on the streets of Saskatoon with ER frontline trenches and emergency departments. “
More Saskatchewan residents need to be vaccinated to reduce the burden on their health care system
The next step is the city council.
“But everything that has to be discussed in Congress isn’t just a rubber stamp, we’re going to do it,” he said.
“And from my point of view, it’s important to hear from the residents of my ward about what they want to see.”
Davis said he hopes the framework will be approved when the city council meets on September 27.
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8213234/saskatoon-colour-codes-covid-19-risk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]