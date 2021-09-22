Wisconsin deer hunt urged submission of CWD samples





Wildlife authorities in Wisconsin urged hunters to submit samples of killed deer to test for chronic wasting disease on Wednesday, September 22nd. As the archery hunting season has just begun and the nine-day gun-hunting deer season begins on November 20, Wisconsin Natural Resources officials will help hunters collect data to track the epidemic. I asked. “All hunters play a role in deer populations in the state and are clearly interested,” said Amanda Camps, a state wildlife health expert. “And everyone is responsible for protecting the overall health of the deer herd.” This year’s CWD monitoring program completes state-wide sampling operations that began in 2018. This is the second year in which 13 northeastern counties focus on sample collection. These counties are Brown, Calmette, Door, Green Lake, Fondue Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara and Winebago. Sign up now: Get daily headlines with breaking news from FOX6 News Chronic wasting disease Similar to mad cow disease. It attacks the deer’s brain, thins the animal, behaves abnormally, and eventually dies. The disease threatens the deer hunting industry throughout the Midwest. According to DNR, fatal infections were detected in five counties in Wisconsin in 2002. Since then, it has affected 56 of the 72 counties in the state. Authorities have increased surveillance in recent years, collecting nearly 19,000 samples last year. Of them, nearly 1,600 from 23 counties were tested positive. The majority of CWD-positive wild herds were in a county in southern Wisconsin near Mount Horeb, about 15 miles southwest of Madison, where the disease was first discovered. Camps encouraged hunters to take advantage of the free CWD test. A self-service kiosk is open 24 hours a day where hunters can drop their deer heads for testing. The tests are also being conducted by meat processors, taxidermists, and other companies that have contracts with the state to collect samples, Kamps said. A test kit at home is also available. She said it took about 10-14 days for the test results to return and no delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was expected. Free Download: Get the latest news alerts with the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android. Jeff Pritzle, a specialist in the DNR deer program, said Wisconsin has done a “exemplary” job in tracking down the disease. “We need to not only manage in the short term, but also think about what the deer hunting experience will be for the next generation,” he said. Initially, the DNR sought to persuade the hunters to kill as many deer as possible, hoping to eradicate the disease. However, hunters and landowners refused to accept the approach. The backlash is so fierce that former Republican Governor Scott Walker has taken a predominantly practical approach to the disease, focusing on tracking its spread rather than trying to stop it. I adopted it. DNR under Democratic Governor Tony Evers It emphasizes CWD investigation and surveillance rather than additional regulation to combat the CWD epidemic. Pritzl said regulators must weigh what can be gained through additional obligations to obtain voluntary support from the hunting community. He didn’t say what orders were being considered, if any. “Purchase time is very important,” says Pritzl, as more efficient testing options and animal treatments are being developed. “It has always been a challenge,” he said. “In the end, we need to engage the hunting community and not be marginalized.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox6now.com/news/wisconsin-deer-hunters-cwd-samples The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos