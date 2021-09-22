The main healthcare providers saw only a slight increase in vaccination between July and August.





The main health care providers had only a slight increase in total coronavirus vaccination between July and August, before the state’s obligations to workers came into force. This could challenge the industry in just over a month from the deadline for complete immunity. Data from the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include only fully vaccinated workers as of August 31st. In other words, it is two weeks from the second inoculation. This does not reflect most workers who started the process after Governor Janet Mills announced his mission. In mid-August. It does not include the dentist’s office or emergency personnel required to comply with the rules. This shows how slowly vaccination is increasing in the state.Healthcare workers are expected to be vaccinated by October 1, but many healthcare providers are treating Mills’ decision to postpone the enforcement deadline until the end of October As a grace period.They do so while the shortage of national workers is stressing hospital When nursing home I’m having a hard time providing the service. Workers who have not been vaccinated by then are not allowed to work and may be dismissed by the facility. The Main CDC reported that from July to August, vaccinations in nursing homes increased by 5.1 points to 77%. This is the largest increase of all facility types that the state is tracking. Hospitals with the second highest immunization rates in the state saw the second largest increase from 4.4 percentage points to 84.6 percent. Facilities for people with intellectual disabilities are the least vaccinated, increasing by 2.8 points to 71% of fully vaccinated staff. By the end of August, 10 facilities had reported 100% vaccination status for their employees. This is an increase of one.Not included in the data as it is dated Millinocket Hospital, Reported complete immunity on Tuesday. However, many institutions have also reported a reduction that may come when vaccinated people leave and unvaccinated people are hired to replace them. At a press conference on Wednesday, Mills emphasized the importance of vaccination of health care workers, as Maine sees. Rapid increase in cases And the outbreak is happening again in the care facility. She resists the call to consider alternatives to weekly tests, as in other states, and workers are positive before being tested, potentially spreading the virus to vulnerable patients. Said there is. “”[They’re] It’s the highest risk, and that’s the danger we’re trying to deal with, “she said. More articles from BDN

