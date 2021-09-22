Wednesday Update: Boon County to update Coronavirus Hub on Thursday morning

NS Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department Updated on Thursday morning with Wednesday information.

Boone County is ranked 8th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases decreased by 8.6% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 7.5%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard 102,544 residents reportedly received their first vaccination in Boon County, and 92,531 Boon County residents reported that they had completed vaccination. Boone County has been vaccinated at least once with the second highest proportion of 56.8% vaccine in Missouri. The largest county in the state is St. Louis County, with 58.1%.

Boone County is the second largest in the state, with 51.3% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Louis County is the second county in the state, with 51.9% of its population completed vaccination. In the city of Joplin, 54.9% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 49.7%. Saline and Howard County are third with 43.4%.

NS Columbia Public School Report active coronavirus and quarantine cases daily on their website.

The district reported a 43.714 day rate per 10,000 on Tuesday.

According to a CPS report, COVID-19 currently has staff in 11 district facilities (6 elementary schools, 1 junior high school, 2 high schools, and 2 other district facilities). There are 6 staff members in elementary schools who test positive for coronavirus, 1 staff member at high school level, and 1 staff member in district facilities. The district has six staff members who are currently quarantined for COVID.

The district reports 33 district facilities currently enrolled by students due to the coronavirus. There are 19 of 21 primary schools, affecting all middle and high schools, and facilities throughout the three districts.

The number of students who tested positive for COVID-19 was 46, an increase of 2 from Tuesday. The district reports that 20 students in primary school, 12 students in junior high school, 13 students in high school, and one in a facility throughout the district test positive for the coronavirus.

The number of students requiring quarantine for the coronavirus is 296, an increase of 7 from Tuesday. The district reports that 155 elementary school students are currently in quarantine, 93 in junior high school, 40 in high school, and eight in other district facilities.

Cole County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

NS Coal County Health Department Twelve new cases of coronavirus have been reported.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,799 resident cases and 284 long-term care facility resident cases. This is a total of 11,083 cases in the county.

Cole County has reported 155 deaths from the coronavirus.

Cole County is ranked 64th in the state with the highest number of coronavirus infections per capita in the past week. Cases have decreased by 29.8% compared to last week. According to the county inspection rate is 8.2%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Approximately 49.7% of the county started the first dose of vaccine and reported that 45.3% of the county’s population was completely vaccinated.

NS Jefferson City School District Students reported four cases of active coronavirus, and staff did not report active cases.

The school district reports eight close contacts for students and one close contact for staff.

Missouri reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19

Missouri reported more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the data from Missouri Health and Senior Services Department, PCR tests found 1,506 new cases of the virus. This exceeds the state’s average of 1,465 test methods per day.

COVID-19 Dashboard, Missouri, September 22nd.

Antigen testing revealed an additional 623 new positive test results.

The state-wide 7-day positive rate dropped slightly from 10% on Tuesday to 9.9%.

In the last 24 hours, an additional 14 patients have died from virus-related causes, according to the State Department of Health. This resulted in a total of 11,290 coronavirus-related deaths in Missouri.

DHSS reports that 1,730 patients across the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 292 of those patients use ventilators.

More than 3.2 million Mizurians have begun the process of vaccination against the virus.

This is 53.1% of Missouri’s population.