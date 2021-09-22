According to the CDC, vaccine protection against Covid-19 weakens over time, especially for the elderly.





Ruth Link-Gelles, who heads the CDC vaccine efficacy team, reviewed a series of studies examining the overall efficacy of vaccines in different groups from February to August, both prepared using mRNA. I found a similar pattern for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were given.

Findings tended to support the argument that people’s protection began to decline after a few months and boosters might help restore their immunity.

Efficacy began to decline months after people were completely vaccinated. This is defined as 2 weeks after the second inoculation of either vaccine.

“Individuals age 65 and older have seen a significant reduction in VE (vaccine efficacy) against infection of mRNA products during the delta period,” Link-Gelles said at a meeting of CDC vaccine advisors.

“Also, especially in Pfizer, there was a decline over the age of 65, but not in the younger population. Finally, there is evidence that VE has declined for hospitalization during the Delta period,” she said. Told. The CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board meets on Wednesday to discuss the potential need for booster vaccines and to discuss overall vaccine efficacy and safety. Pfizer has requested the US Food and Drug Administration to approve booster vaccinations for people over the age of 65. The FDA’s own vaccine advisor recommends boosters only to people over the age of 65, people with underlying illnesses at high risk of serious illness, and people working at high risk of exposure. Overall, Link-Gelles said Moderna’s vaccine efficacy is higher than that of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the effectiveness of the vaccine actually increases over time, even after the Delta variant has become dominant. A study called SUPERNOVA investigated veterans between February and August of this year. In that study, the Pfizer vaccine provided 92% protection for hospitalizations between the ages of 18 and 64, and 77% protection for people over the age of 65, Link-Gelles said. The Moderna vaccine provided 97% protection for hospitalizations aged 18-64 years and 87% protection for patients aged 65 years and older. The study found that efficacy did not appear to be affected by the arrival of the delta variant. A study called IVY examined adults hospitalized in 18 states between March and August. The efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine decreased from 91% 14 to 120 days after complete vaccination to 77% more than 3 months after complete vaccination. The effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine did not actually diminish, with only 92% or 93% in the study. A study of eight 4,000 healthcare workers, first responders, and other front-line workers tested weekly regardless of symptoms found that vaccine protection against infections ranged from 91% before delta to during delta. It dropped to 66% of. Pfizer told ACIP that he hopes that the antibody protection from the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will last longer than after the first two doses, but will he need more doses later? Further research is needed to determine. The conversation so far has focused on the company’s double-dose Covid-19 vaccine third dose (booster), and past vaccine experience has shown that the third dose is longer and more powerful. Dr. William Gruber, Senior Vice President of Pfizer, told the Commission that it may provide protection. In that case, the primary series of vaccines may work more effectively with three doses, Gruber said. However, he admitted, some experts believe that protection is likely to decline again after the third booster. “I think this is driven primarily by what we find, in retrospect as we gather more information about protection, and we just need to keep an eye on it.” Gruber said. Gruber also said he would continue to investigate whether increasing the interval between vaccinations would work. Currently, the recommendation is 21 days between the first and second doses. He said researchers in Europe and elsewhere are studying at longer intervals, but the company’s focus is on maximizing protection as soon as possible during a pandemic. “We will continue to investigate whether it makes sense to consider longer intervals,” Gruber said. Pfizer has not studied the use of the vaccine as a booster for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Gruber said, but welcomes research by others. Committee members asked if it was worth discussing, but CDC authorities are available to use the Pfizer vaccine to boost the immunity of those who initially obtained the same Pfizer vaccine. Said it was the only data. ACIP members said they were worried that the booster story might be mistaken for a signal that the Covid-19 vaccine wouldn’t work. They agreed that it was a false impression and that public health professionals had to fight. But people also need to understand that the coronavirus vaccine can never completely defeat this virus. “Coronaviruses are often endemic and very unlikely to prevent all mild or symptomatic respiratory infections,” Dr. Helen Captalbot, an ACIP member at Vanderbilt University, said at a conference. rice field. “One of the things we need to start understanding is that we are more likely to prevent hospitalization, death, and preferably symptomatic lower respiratory tract infections, but less likely to prevent everything. . “ The panel also heard about a study of the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women. “So far, I’m incredibly relieved,” Dr. Grace Lee, a professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine and chair of ACIP, said at a meeting. So far, there is no evidence that vaccination during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage or birth defects, some experts told the meeting. Still, only 30% of pregnant women in the United States are vaccinated with the coronavirus. Advisors are listening, even though Covid-19 is killing more pregnant women than ever before. Pregnant people are also at higher risk of being infected with the coronavirus than most serious illnesses, said Dr. Dana Meaney Delman, a leader in maternal immunity at the CDC, at a conference. “Currently, the number of pregnant women admitted to the ICU in July and August is increasing,” Meenie Delman said at the conference. She said this trend continued until September. “The number of deaths reported in August is the highest reported in any month since the pandemic began,” added Meenie Delman. She said that about 97% of pregnant women treated in Covid-19 hospitals were not vaccinated. “I want to talk to the general public directly,” added Meenie Delman. “We know that pregnant people with Covid-19 can be very ill. Some die and others experience pregnancy and newborn complications. Thanks to Covid. And some babies grow up without a mother. The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Vaccine during pregnancy, after delivery, breastfeeding, if you are currently pregnant, or if you are likely to become pregnant in the future. Please receive. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/health/cdc-vaccine-advisers-booster-wane/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos