SC health authorities encouraged by news about COVID vaccines for children

State public health officials are encouraged by this week’s announcement that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11 years. Carolina’s efforts to fight the virus.

According to a new study by both companies, Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children in its younger age group at one-third of the dose used in adolescents and adults.

Children are less likely to be ill with COVID-19 than adults, but they can catch and infect the virus, sometimes suffering from serious illness and long-term consequences. Some children died after being infected with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

“We continue to stay in touch with our federal partners to monitor information about Pfizer’s announcement that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 earlier this week,” said the state. State epidemiologist Kelly says. Department of State Health and Environmental Management “Vaccines have not yet been approved for children aged 5 to 11 years, but it is promising to hear reports from vaccine manufacturers.”

more:COVID update: DHEC issues flu warning as hospitals are “overwhelmed”

Kelly talked about the steps that young children must take before being vaccinated and warned that DHEC has not yet seen clinical trial data from companies related to the use of vaccinations between the ages of 5 and 11. ..

“First Pfizer needs to collect safety and effectiveness data in an application format,” she said. “Then they present it to the (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

Pfizer says it hopes to submit the data by the end of this month. If the FDA spends about the same amount of time reviewing data for that age group as it did for 12 to 15 years old, shots may be available by Halloween, but reviews can also take longer. That data, she said.

“We expect the use of the vaccine to be approved by the end of October or early November. We encourage everyone over the age of 12 to continue full vaccination,” Kelly said. I am.

Pfizer-BioNTech needs to obtain an emergency use authorization from the FDA, and once it is issued, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board will provide clinical guidelines for the use of vaccination in younger age groups. Offers.

Approval of vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 is likely to occur within “weeks instead of months,” FDA Dr. Peter Marks recently told USA Today.

DHEC highlights Pfizer vaccines ages 5-11 after South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative released latest data on how COVID-19 is affecting the youngest of us on Wednesday bottom.

The organization is a non-profit organization of four South Carolina children’s hospitals, including the Upstate-based Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

Collaborator data show that as of Wednesday, 22 children were hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Seven of them are in need of critical care and five are on ventilator. Two children are using a cardiopulmonary life support system. According to a collaborative study, all hospitalized children have not been vaccinated.

According to a collaborative study by the hospital, beds in the pediatric intensive care unit in the state operate at 33% to 100% capacity. No specific information about which hospitals were reaching capacity was shared by collaborators representing four South Carolina children’s hospitals.

Kelly said South Carolina public health officials haven’t seen clinical trial data related to Pfizer’s infant vaccine, but “it’s very much because we’re trying to vaccinate as many people as possible. It’s encouraging. “

Nikie Mayo is an investigative journalist for The Greenville News. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @ NikieMayo.