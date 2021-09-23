“This is a preventable crisis,” Mills pleads with Mainners to get vaccinated.

Governor Janet Mills made a fervent plea to the Mainners on Wednesday and was vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of people hospitalized for this illness broke the record for four consecutive days.

“The majority of people hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated,” Mills said in a media briefing. “Many of those people are the ones who told themselves,’It can’t happen here, it can’t happen to me.’ And now their families also listened to their medical advice and simply shot. I hoped that I was able to do it. “

on Wednesday, A record 226 people were hospitalized A hospital in Maine was infected with COVID, 88 of whom received critical care and 40 were on ventilator.

“There is really no downside to getting vaccinated,” Mills said. “The only benefit — the benefit to you, your family, all our children, and those you have never met. This is a preventable crisis.”

Mills called on healthcare professionals and educators to take their shots, saying it was important to protect the most vulnerable people.

“Of course, medical facilities are not the only place to care for our most vulnerable people. Our public schools are directly responsible for the safety of children in Maine. Of thousands of children. Many are not yet old enough to qualify for vaccination, “she said.

“We also owe them something,” she said. “We have a duty to protect and care for those children.”

According to the hospital, as of Tuesday, there were 14 inpatients with COVID-19 confirmed at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Five of the patients were in the intensive care unit and two were on ventilator. Health care providers there treated an average of 13 patients per day for seven days until Tuesday.

Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, called Wednesday hospitalizations a “sad and dark record.”

He said it is true that about 65% to 75% of all inpatients are unvaccinated at any given time.

“But the ICU is different,” he said. “What we find in the ICU is that more than 90% of ICU patients are unvaccinated on a particular day, in a particular week.”

Maine reported 614 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This includes 32 cases in Androscoggin County, 8 cases in Franklin County, and 38 cases in Oxford County.