Health
“This is a preventable crisis,” Mills pleads with Mainners to get vaccinated.
Governor Janet Mills made a fervent plea to the Mainners on Wednesday and was vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of people hospitalized for this illness broke the record for four consecutive days.
“The majority of people hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated,” Mills said in a media briefing. “Many of those people are the ones who told themselves,’It can’t happen here, it can’t happen to me.’ And now their families also listened to their medical advice and simply shot. I hoped that I was able to do it. “
on Wednesday, A record 226 people were hospitalized A hospital in Maine was infected with COVID, 88 of whom received critical care and 40 were on ventilator.
“There is really no downside to getting vaccinated,” Mills said. “The only benefit — the benefit to you, your family, all our children, and those you have never met. This is a preventable crisis.”
Mills called on healthcare professionals and educators to take their shots, saying it was important to protect the most vulnerable people.
“Of course, medical facilities are not the only place to care for our most vulnerable people. Our public schools are directly responsible for the safety of children in Maine. Of thousands of children. Many are not yet old enough to qualify for vaccination, “she said.
“We also owe them something,” she said. “We have a duty to protect and care for those children.”
According to the hospital, as of Tuesday, there were 14 inpatients with COVID-19 confirmed at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Five of the patients were in the intensive care unit and two were on ventilator. Health care providers there treated an average of 13 patients per day for seven days until Tuesday.
Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, called Wednesday hospitalizations a “sad and dark record.”
He said it is true that about 65% to 75% of all inpatients are unvaccinated at any given time.
“But the ICU is different,” he said. “What we find in the ICU is that more than 90% of ICU patients are unvaccinated on a particular day, in a particular week.”
Maine reported 614 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This includes 32 cases in Androscoggin County, 8 cases in Franklin County, and 38 cases in Oxford County.
Related article
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/09/22/this-is-a-crisis-thats-preventable-mills-says-in-plea-to-mainers-to-get-vaccinated/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.