“This is a preventable crisis,” Mills pleads with Mainners to get vaccinated.

Shyna Shulz and Meryl Ryan on the left walked down Lewiston’s Pine Street on Wednesday for a lunch break from the background Bates Mill Complex workplace. They had just removed their masks. “I think it’s important to vaccinate and wear a mask at all times indoors,” Ryan said. “And it’s important to follow the CDC guidelines,” Shulz added. Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal

Governor Janet Mills made a fervent plea to the Mainners on Wednesday and was vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of people hospitalized for this illness broke the record for four consecutive days.

“The majority of people hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated,” Mills said in a media briefing. “Many of those people are the ones who told themselves,’It can’t happen here, it can’t happen to me.’ And now their families also listened to their medical advice and simply shot. I hoped that I was able to do it. “

on Wednesday, A record 226 people were hospitalized A hospital in Maine was infected with COVID, 88 of whom received critical care and 40 were on ventilator.

“There is really no downside to getting vaccinated,” Mills said. “The only benefit — the benefit to you, your family, all our children, and those you have never met. This is a preventable crisis.”

Mills called on healthcare professionals and educators to take their shots, saying it was important to protect the most vulnerable people.

“Of course, medical facilities are not the only place to care for our most vulnerable people. Our public schools are directly responsible for the safety of children in Maine. Of thousands of children. Many are not yet old enough to qualify for vaccination, “she said.

“We also owe them something,” she said. “We have a duty to protect and care for those children.”

According to the hospital, as of Tuesday, there were 14 inpatients with COVID-19 confirmed at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Five of the patients were in the intensive care unit and two were on ventilator. Health care providers there treated an average of 13 patients per day for seven days until Tuesday.

Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, called Wednesday hospitalizations a “sad and dark record.”

He said it is true that about 65% to 75% of all inpatients are unvaccinated at any given time.

“But the ICU is different,” he said. “What we find in the ICU is that more than 90% of ICU patients are unvaccinated on a particular day, in a particular week.”

Maine reported 614 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This includes 32 cases in Androscoggin County, 8 cases in Franklin County, and 38 cases in Oxford County.

Residents of Androscoggin County were one of the five additional deaths reported Wednesday. Four of these deaths were the result of regular reviews of death certificates by the Main CDC. Their deaths occurred between September 7th and 12th.

Maine recorded 1,007 lives lost to COVID Since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The vaccination rate in Maine is one of the highest in the country, with 65% of all Maine states and nearly 74% of eligible residents being fully vaccinated, but “still preventive”. A “group of unvaccinated people” is causing the case, community communication, Shah said.

“For me, when I look at the numbers every day and talk to the team every day, it’s the current numbers and the current trajectory that are at stake, and it’s just people’s lives,” says Shah. Said.

“For the past few days, we have reported deaths at levels not actually seen since January, when vaccination had just begun,” he said.

Eligible residents in the Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties have one of the lowest immunization rates in the state.

Of the eligible residents (aged 12+), approximately 67% of Androscoggin County residents, 62% of Franklin County residents, and 63% of Oxford County residents have completed a series of vaccinations. ..

From August 29th to September 12th, Maine had 28 postal codes out of 397 states that recorded more than 20 new cases.

Among them were Lewiston and Auburn, who recorded 30 and 27 new cases, respectively.

For most indicators, Lewiston in particular remains a hotspot.

Lewiston has the fourth highest positive rate of any postal code in the state. As of September 12, the city has recorded 903.7 cases per 10,000 inhabitants since the pandemic began.

The highest positive rate was in Sanford, York County, followed by Mechanic Falls and Lisbon in Androscoggin County.

However, in terms of the number of cases so far, Lewiston is the top with a cumulative total of 3,352 cases. And as of September 17, the estimated number of unvaccinated residents is the highest.

According to the latest vaccination rates by zip code from the main CDC, an estimated 7,580 inhabitants there have not yet taken their shots. Nearly 80% of all residents are fully vaccinated. Orono has the second highest number of unvaccinated residents at 4,316.

The state has 15 zip codes and more than 2,000 residents remain unvaccinated. In the Tri-County area, in addition to Lewiston, these zip codes include 3,439 unvaccinated Auburn. Farmington, 2,451 unvaccinated. And Sabatas, 2,029 unvaccinated.

The Main CDC considers zip codes that have more than 2,000 residents unvaccinated and / or zip codes with a vaccination rate of less than 60% a concern.

“Generally speaking, one of the causes of the incident in Maine is the population of people who have not yet been vaccinated,” Shah said. “There we continue to see if we are beginning to see many death-causing infections: hospitalization, staying in the intensive care unit, and sadly.”

“People need to be vaccinated to keep schools open,” Mills added.

“At risk here are childcare, children’s education, and their well-being,” she said.

