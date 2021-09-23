LA County Records Significant Decrease in COVID-19 Hospitalization

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County fell below 1,000 for the first time in two months. This shows that the region is slowly but steadily progressing to change the course of the recent coronavirus surge.

On Tuesday, 991 coronavirus-positive patients were being treated in hospitals throughout the county. It has decreased by about 40% since the beginning of September, The status data is displayed.

In mid-August (current Delta Variant fuel wave height), there was a day when approximately 1,800 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the county.

The number of people in the region who are ill enough to require intensive care is also significantly reduced. As of Tuesday, 305 patients were in the county-wide intensive care unit. It has decreased by 31% since the beginning of the month.

California’s most populous county reflects and directs the pandemic’s state-wide trajectory. Throughout the state, 5,986 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized on Tuesday. This has decreased by 28% since the beginning of the month.

But that top-level trend isn’t real in every corner of California.

Several hospitals in the state’s Central Valley continue to be flooded with COVID-19 patients. Health officials report that some critically ill patients had to wait a few days before being transferred from the emergency room to the intensive care unit. In addition, some facilities in Fresno County are at risk of having to distribute medical care due to limited resources and personnel.

A wider hospital throughout the San Joaquin Valley, defined by the state as the counties of Calaveras, Fresno, Khan, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Turea, and Tuolumne. Reported to have Less than 10% of the cumulative number of adult ICU beds with staff available for 22 consecutive days.

“We are looking at things daily and even hourly to see how resources can be tailored to our needs,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer. Dr. Rais Vohra said at a press conference last week.

As of Tuesday, at least 15.8% of staffed adult ICU beds were available in the four state overview areas of Northern California, the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, and Southern California.

Overall, the Bay Area and Southern California have the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the state. In the Bay Area, 9 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized for every 100,000 residents. There are 12 in Southern California.

In contrast, the percentage of Greater Sacramento areas is 15. Northern California Countryside, 31; and San Joaquin Valley, 34.

Some experts are wise to take emergency measures, such as requesting a mask in an indoor public place, if the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceeds 5 for every 100,000 residents. It states that there is a possibility.

Even within Southern California, there are differences in hospitalization rates. For every 100,000 residents, Los Angeles County and Orange County both report 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations, San Diego County reports 13 and Ventura County reports 11. However, there are 18 in Riverside County and 19 in San Bernardino County.

The state-wide ratio is 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents.

Hospitalization is an intermediate link in the coronavirus infection chain, usually reflecting an increase in infections that occurred weeks ago, and deaths are projected to increase in the coming days and weeks.

Given the tendency to be hospitalized, it’s not surprising that daily case rates have plummeted from high summers across LA County and California.

Last week, California reported an average of 7,733 new cases of coronavirus per day, of which 1,492 were recorded. In LA CountyAccording to the data edited by the Times. Both numbers are down about 27% from two weeks ago.

However, the number of people dying from COVID-19 is still increasing. An average of 110 new deaths were reported daily last week, an increase of about 24% over two weeks ago.

During the pandemic process, COVID-19 killed about 68,000 Californians.

Despite growing signs that the current coronavirus wave is receding, officials say that unvaccinated people are ubiquitous, especially given the ubiquity of highly infectious delta mutants. He continues to emphasize that he remains exposed to infections and illnesses.

Authorities are not only advocating people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but also urging people to be vaccinated against the flu. Low vaccination coverage for both illnesses could lead to a surge in respiratory illness this fall and winter, putting additional pressure on them. At the hospital.

According to the California Department of Public Health, from September 5 to 11, the average unvaccinated Californians aged 16 and over had an average coronavirus infection rate of about 63 per 100,000 people a day, with vaccines of similar age. It was about eight times as many as the inoculated residents. ..

The risk of hospitalization is much greater even if unvaccinated.

As of September 14, 1,359 complete vaccinated people were infected with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. However, that is only 0.025% of the 5.44 million people who completed the vaccination program by that date.

With data that continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, authorities are increasingly considering mandating them at specific workplaces or as a prerequisite for visiting specific businesses and locations.

LA County last week Issued a new health order To that end, patrons and employees of indoor bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges should be vaccinated at least once by October 7th and fully vaccinated by November 4th. You need to receive it.

Participants and workers in outdoor events or settings with over 10,000 participants since October 7th — Including theme parks And sports stadium — must also Providing vaccination evidence Or, it indicates that it has recently been tested negative for coronavirus.

Such requirements have already been implemented state-wide for indoor events with more than 1,000 participants.

“We hope that full implementation of these obligations will create conditions that dislike the continuous cycle of surges caused by new variants of concern,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County, on Tuesday. There are. “

LA city council We are also considering our own law Require customers in indoor restaurants and gyms to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. City lawyers are drafting the proposed ordinance.

It’s not just LA.

West Hollywood On October 11, patrons over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated to enter indoor restaurants, bars, clubs, theaters, gyms, and personal care facilities such as barber shops, nail salons, and tanning services. You need to prove that you are.

Palm spring And neighbors Cathedral City We ordered patrons over the age of 12 to have evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, or a recent negative coronavirus test, in indoor restaurants and bars.

San Francisco When Berkeley Customers over the age of 12 must present their vaccination certificate to attend indoor bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms and large indoor events. If the coronavirus test is negative, it is not allowed as an alternative.

In Contra Costa County New health order Effective Wednesday, it stipulates that customers over the age of 12 must show evidence of complete vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result before entering an indoor restaurant, bar or gym. ..

on Monday, Health order With the entry into force in San Jose, operators or organizers of large indoor events in city-owned facilities with more than 50 guests must be at least 12 years old before entering the facility, including the SAP Center, home of Sun. All participants were required to present proof of complete vaccination. Jose Sharks — and McEnery Convention Center.