Health
The town of New Jersey reports five more cases of legionellosis, one death
Five more suffered from legionellosis in Hamilton and another died. Following a series of cases first detected a year ago In the town of Mercer County.
The total number of cases dating back to August 2020 is currently nine, with three dead and an ongoing investigation by the State Department of Health reported in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Hamilton first reported four cases of Legionella Last august, Two of them were deadly.
Since then, officials said Wednesday that they had identified a total of five cases, one from November 2020 and four from May to August 2021.
One person died last month.
“Although water is safe to drink, there are basic precautions that residents can take to protect themselves, such as flushing water regularly with a faucet and maintaining a hot water tank.” Said state epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan in a statement released. Hamilton.
Mr. Tan said that the home air conditioner unit does not use water as a coolant and does not aerosolize the water, so there is no risk of growing Legionella bacteria. Cause illnessSpreads by inhalation of infected water droplets.
Legionellosis is an antibiotic-treatable pneumonia, and health officials have emphasized that anyone with symptoms should see a doctor.
The main symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, headaches) are similar to those of COVID-19. And while many people exposed to Legionella do not get sick, people over the age of 50, especially those who smoke, or have other medical conditions or weakened immunity, are at increased risk of illness. increase.
Hamilton gets part of That drinking water from Trenton aqueductA city-based utility that also supplies water to parts of the towns of Lawrence, Ewing, and Hopewell Valley.Hamilton is also offered by Aqua, Private water company.
However, officials said Legionella’s problem seems to be based on Hamilton.
“While water samples are being collected [Trenton Water Works’ treatment plant and central pumping station] Water samples collected from homes and businesses in Hamilton Township served by TWW, which consistently do not show the presence of Legionella, confirm the presence of Legionella, “the statement said. I am.
“There are concerns that Legionella may be present in other buildings and homes in the area,” the statement said.
Other towns served by the Trenton Water Department do not publicly report cases of legionellosis.
Mark A. Rabbenberg, director of water and sewage at Trenton, said in a statement: Family with legionellosis. “
Lavenberg said Trenton Water Works will launch an awareness campaign on October 1st to educate customers about legionellosis, which they have characterized as a “serious public health problem.”
Authorities say Hamilton homeowners and businesses are being asked to consider precautions to protect themselves from Legionella. List you can find here, And healthcare providers treating Hamilton residents said they needed to maintain a higher “highly suspicious indicator” of legionellosis when assessing symptoms.
“I want to thank [state health officials] Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin is grateful for his involvement in investigating the frustrating frequency of legionellosis in Hamilton over the past decade and for working with the TWW and the Department of Health to ensure the safety of Hamilton’s population. To do. “Clean and safe drinking water is a human right. We will continue to fight so that all residents can comfortably know that they have access.”
Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com..
Kevincia may reach at [email protected]..
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/healthfit/2021/09/nj-town-reports-5-more-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-1-death.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]