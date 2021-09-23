Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health discover a variant of COVID-19 floating in the air – CBS Baltimore





Baltimore (WJZ) — NS New research Researchers at the University of Maryland have discovered that variants of COVID are actually more aerial. Researchers wanted to know what role our breathing plays in the spread of this virus. read more: Montgomery County Announces 4th Active Aging Week “The virus is evolving to be better with airborne spread, it’s better out in the air,” said Dr. Donald Milton, one of the researchers who conducted it. Study at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.. After testing 49 COVID-infected individuals, researchers found that the variant was better spread among people. “People are sitting with a cone in front of their face, collecting all the air coming from around their heads,” explained Dr. Milton. Corn is called Gesundheit TWO and measures the amount of virus in your breath. The tests were conducted with people wearing and without masks. And the results show that people with variants are spitting out more virus. “It’s more than 18 times in the air,” Dr. Milton added. read more: MDOT State Highways Administration Launches New Project to Improve Bicycle Safety Anne Simon was one of the people tested and she said she was shocked at how much COVID she was getting. Simon caught COVID outside her farm sitting next to the infected person. “We sometimes eat outside together, but one Sunday afternoon we knew very little that one of us was infected with COVID,” she said. Within the first few days of getting sick, Dr. Milton tested Simon for research. “Without a mask, just breathing normally and talking quietly, they were able to measure a significant amount of COVID on the droplets,” Simon said. Dr. Simon said that as the virus gets better into the air, the public needs to get better at keeping it away from the air. Studies have shown that masks reduce the spread of the virus in half, Dr. Milton said variants will float more in the air, masks should be worn tighter around the face. For example, the major difference between a surgical mask and the N-95 is that the surgical mask has space around the face for viruses to enter and exit, Dr. Milton explained. Other news: A truck crashes into Aberdeen’s warehouse, putting the driver in danger He also recommends opening the windows of the house to allow more ventilation, considering buying an air purifier, and paying more attention to the fit of the mask.

