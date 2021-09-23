Increasing number of pediatric emergency cases caused by other respiratory viruses rather than COVID | Chicago News







The number of patients is increasing in the city’s children’s emergency room, but this is not due to COVID-19. Early surge RS virus, Or RSV, is a common virus that usually appears in winter and partially promotes this increase. Lully Children’s Hospital reports a 78% increase in patient numbers compared to August last year. Meanwhile, at a press conference Wednesday in Chicago, people under the age of 18 are hospitalized on average once a day for COVID-19, according to Dr. Alison Arwadi of the Chicago Public Health Service. Symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19 because RSV can affect oxygen levels and respiratory capacity in children. Many parents unnecessarily brought their children to emergency care, believing that their children were infected with COVID-19. Dr. Thomas Shanley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lurie Children’s Hospital.. “Some of the challenges we face are making sure that the emergency room is servicing what children need to see,” said Shanley. Unless in the extreme cases where the child is unable to breathe or continue to drink and hydrate, Shanley recommends that parents avoid bringing their child for emergency medical care. Instead, he recommends that the family consult their pediatrician or emergency treatment. From there, professionals can triage the right kind of care for their families. Shanley warns that with the current number of patients in the emergency room, families with mildly ill children will face long wait times. “We need to be able to manage the people who are witnessed, attentive, and most ill and really in need of inpatient care,” says Shanley. “We want to prevent the influx of patients who don’t need to be in the emergency department to overly diminish their abilities.” According to the guidelines of Lully Children’s Hospital, situations requiring emergency medical care include, but are not limited to: ● Newborns with fever of 100.4 ° F or higher (less than 2 months) ● Severe chest pain, dyspnea, fainting or fainting, hemoptysis ● Severe asthma attack ● Severe dehydration ● Serious allergic reaction ● Injuries such as large and complex cuts and wounds, open or severe fractures, ingestion of poisons, severe burns, etc. ● Sudden neurological concerns such as changes in mental status, seizures, high fever with headaches and stiff shoulders, sudden changes in speaking, seeing, walking, and ability to move ● Safety concerns and thoughts about harming yourself and others Note: This story will be updated in the video.

