COVID-19 causes a major disruption to the progression of HIV worldwide
September 22, 2021-COVID-19, from test to treatment Pandemic Has hindered global efforts to fight HIV..
“We have retreated to COVID, but we have seen amazing resilience, a lot of innovation and creativity,” says Siobhan Crowley MD, HIV Head of Global Fund.
“21.9 million people (HIV Pharmaceuticals) At this point, I think it needs to be evaluated through the World Fund. Ten years ago it wouldn’t have been. All of those people would have disappeared into ether. “
Through close partnerships with the US International Development Agency, the US AIDS Relief Emergency Program, and other Western countries and organizations, the Global Fund has invested $ 22.7 billion and $ 3.8 billion in programs for the prevention and treatment of HIV and AIDS. tuberculosis / HIV program, according to the organization 2021 Annual Report.
However, the report also highlights the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the progress made by the beneficiaries of the World Fund towards its goals. HIV test/ Diagnosis, treatment, and virus suppression by 2030.
Frustration is difficult and has affected almost all services, from prevention to treatment. According to the report, between 2019 and 2020:
- Spontaneous man circumcision It decreased by 27%.
- Number reached HIV prevention The program has decreased by 11%.
- 4.5% fewer mothers took medication to prevent HIV transmission to their babies.
- HIV testing services, including launches, decreased by 22%.
Crawley says the numbers only tell a part of the story.
“We have introduced an emergency mechanism that allows countries to have access to funds to do all of the following: vaccination To support COVID, “Crawley explained. Sent For multilateral programs in 107 countries and 16 countries. )
Countries were advised that emergency funding could be used in three ways. COVID’s unique objectives (diagnosis, oxygen, personal protective equipment, etc., support for existing HIV, tuberculosis, and existing HIV). malaria Programs, or to get them back on track. Also for so-called “medical system modifications” such as investing in data systems to track COVID, HIV and other core illnesses and the local workforce.
Countries were also asked to adapt their HIV testing procedures, for example, by moving organized testing from the facility to the neighborhood and meeting people where they are. The result is rapid diagnostic testing and triage care using technologies such as WhatsApp, and the opportunity for home testing. This continues to be an important element of the overall strategy, Crawley says.
“Self-testing is important for two reasons. Not only are you trying to find someone who is infected with HIV, but if you know you are negative, what can you do to stay negative?” Because I know what to do, “she said. .. “It’s a very powerful motive.”
Incomplete storms worldwide and in the United States
“What was striking about the report was the decline in the number of people reached through testing and preventive services.” Chris Baylor, MD, says Professor of Public Health and Human Rights at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. Beyrer was not involved in the production of the report.
“As you know, the 10% reduction in one year to reach people in need is considerable,” he said. “Let’s say that continues. Many people predict that it is not reasonable to cover low-income countries with COVID until 2023. This will lead to a significant reduction in the number of people using these services. increase.”
Baylor also said he was concerned about the convergence of HIV and tuberculosis in already overloaded and vulnerable medical systems. “Globally, the number one cause of death is Live with HIV It is tuberculosis, and of course it is highly contagious. As a result, in many high-burden countries, the number of people with latent tuberculosis infection is enormous, as children are usually exposed early on by their families. “
But it’s not time for US providers to settle for their glory. According to Baylor, the 22% reduction in HIV testing reported by the World Fund is similar to what is happening in the United States with selective treatments such as HIV testing and even preventative measures such as circumcision in men.
“Data from the Global Fund here makes it very clear that the majority of new infectious diseases around the world are in the major populations. [that] Gay and bisexual men, men having sex with men, Transgender Women who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers of all genders. They are people who are already facing barriers to medical access and have been exacerbated by COVID. “
Baylor To Disease C CenterControl and preventionIn 2019, 68% of new HIV infections in the United States will occur in gay and bisexual men, and the impact of COVID is still unknown.
“It’s also where the worst of COVID is happening. Immunity Coverage, and a high rate of hospitalization and mortality, “he says. “For many, it’s a dark and dark time,” Crawley said. “And there was also amazing resilience and indications.” “Strangely, the HIV platform is a natural platform, which means that if we can sustain treatment for 21.9 million people, we may be able to provide COVID testing and vaccines.” . “
