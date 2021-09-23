COVID-19 causes a major disruption to the progression of HIV worldwide

September 22, 2021-COVID-19, from test to treatment Pandemic Has hindered global efforts to fight HIV..

“We have retreated to COVID, but we have seen amazing resilience, a lot of innovation and creativity,” says Siobhan Crowley MD, HIV Head of Global Fund.

“21.9 million people (HIV Pharmaceuticals) At this point, I think it needs to be evaluated through the World Fund. Ten years ago it wouldn’t have been. All of those people would have disappeared into ether. “

Through close partnerships with the US International Development Agency, the US AIDS Relief Emergency Program, and other Western countries and organizations, the Global Fund has invested $ 22.7 billion and $ 3.8 billion in programs for the prevention and treatment of HIV and AIDS. tuberculosis / HIV program, according to the organization 2021 Annual Report.

However, the report also highlights the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the progress made by the beneficiaries of the World Fund towards its goals. HIV test/ Diagnosis, treatment, and virus suppression by 2030.

Frustration is difficult and has affected almost all services, from prevention to treatment. According to the report, between 2019 and 2020:

Spontaneous man circumcision It decreased by 27%.

Number reached HIV prevention The program has decreased by 11%.

4.5% fewer mothers took medication to prevent HIV transmission to their babies.

HIV testing services, including launches, decreased by 22%.

Crawley says the numbers only tell a part of the story.

“We have introduced an emergency mechanism that allows countries to have access to funds to do all of the following: vaccination To support COVID, “Crawley explained. Sent For multilateral programs in 107 countries and 16 countries. )

Countries were advised that emergency funding could be used in three ways. COVID’s unique objectives (diagnosis, oxygen, personal protective equipment, etc., support for existing HIV, tuberculosis, and existing HIV). malaria Programs, or to get them back on track. Also for so-called “medical system modifications” such as investing in data systems to track COVID, HIV and other core illnesses and the local workforce.