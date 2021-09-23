Alabama Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Reduced by Federal Authorities

1 week later Federal authorities have shifted distribution channels for effective COVID-19 treatmentIn Alabama, more than 1,000 doses suppressed quotas for state physicians who have been using monoclonal antibody therapy since November to prevent serious COVID-19 illness.

Alabama has been assigned 6,576 “patient courses,” an 18% reduction from last week’s quota of 8,030, the Alabama Public Health Service confirmed Wednesday.

Under new federal regulations, the US Department of Health and Human Services allocates antibody shipments to states using a universal formula to determine the number each state needs. Previously, healthcare providers could order medicine directly, and last winter, high case rates and early adoption of treatment led to 70% of the country’s supply flowing into southern states.

Some Alabama doctors say this week’s state decline could lead to a decline in new COVID-19 cases from record highs this summer, but recent public health officials Warned against a decline in antibody treatment while hospital capacity was still very high.

“We kept people away from the hospital. Active and early use of them dramatically reduced mortality,” said Doug, one of the early supporters of last year’s monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Slasher. “The real secret is to get people early. We did. There was a facility in Montgomery that works seven days a week. Treat and maintain these people while they are out of bed in the ICU. We were really happy because it was important to do. We got out of the system. That was when we received this letter. “

The monoclonal antibody produced by cloning immune cells effective in combating severe COVID-19 disease was first administered by IV infusion late last year. Slashers and other doctors emphasize that antibody treatment is not a substitute for vaccination. It’s safer, more effective, and significantly cheaper than monoclonal antibodies, but it’s a valuable tool to maintain. High-risk individuals From the state hospital.

HHS in early September said it would limit drug shipments after the state was surprised by the second change last week. HHS has requested providers to request quotas through the state health department. The provider previously ordered treatment directly from the supplier.

Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer on Friday, said this presented Alabama with a major logistical challenge. Alabama had to work 24 hours a day to set up a system to handle provider requests. Due to quota reductions and changes in the ordering process, people who may have received monoclonal treatment may have slipped through the cracks.

“We know that clocks are ticking for those people,” Harris said. “We usually try to administer these drugs within 10 days of the onset of the disease. Still, this really disrupted the supply, so I thought I could get them. But I’m really sorry to say that some patients may not have access to the drug. “

By the end of 2020, more than 100 healthcare providers are using the drug, especially in Alabama, where case rates are high, vaccination rates are low, and monoclonal treatment is being adopted early, according to Slasher.Proven Prevents serious COVID-19 illness in infected patients.

Alabama increased its antibody treatment centers during the winter before safe and effective vaccines became widely available. The decline in new COVID cases from spring to early summer effectively “blocked” many treatment centers, Slasher said. He counted four treatments throughout the June month in Montgomery alone. However, in July treatment in Montgomery jumped to 100. At least 2,000 people sought treatment in Montgomery last month as the deadly COVID-19 wave spread in the state.

“We had a well-functioning system, everyone was working really hard, and then the federal government intervened,” Slasher said.

At the Troy Regional Medical Center, CEO Rick Smith said the hospital had given 650 doses in the last 60 days. This is a feat of the more local medical system.

“From our clinical point of view, 650 people didn’t need to be hospitalized and never used ventilators,” Smith said. “It’s absolutely effective. It’s one of the best defenses we have against this COVID-19 virus.”

In the Gadsden area, Dr. Jason Junkins was strengthening the first monoclonal treatment programs for emergency and primary care clinics in three areas when the HHS change went down. At the height of the COVID wave a few weeks ago, Junkins said his practice could have allowed him to administer monoclonal antibodies to 30-40 patients per day.

“So far, the first week was 48 (allocated) and the second week was around 90,” said Junkins. “We are in a decent situation right now.”

UAB, one of Alabama’s largest healthcare providers, said Wednesday that it is currently not concerned about the supply of monoclonal antibodies.

“If that changes, we’ll make a fuss about it because it turns out to be an effective tool to prevent COVID-positive patients from getting sick clinically,” said Dr. Sarah Nafujiger. I did.

This week, Tennessee will limit access to vaccinated people and reserve monoclonal antibodies for unvaccinated people who are most likely to suffer from the serious complications of coronavirus infection. , Recommended to maintain the supply of monoclonal antibodies.

more:Tennessee recommends that vaccinated residents will not be able to receive monoclonal antibody therapy

Alabama says he has no plans to do the same.Dr. Karen Landers, assistant medical officer of the state, said Wednesday that the state provided guidance on high-risk conditions for treating someone, but it is up to individual healthcare providers to do so.

“Obviously, first and foremost, we want people to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Karen Landers, a state health officer.

“We don’t reach this point because we want people to be vaccinated. We can’t punish people for not being vaccinated. That’s really wrong. And vaccinated people Will try to do the right thing. In my opinion, there are also breakthrough infections — why punish them? We don’t. If you get sick, I have the product If so I will treat your period. That is another reason not to reduce us. My philosophy is that if you are ill and I have a product that keeps you away from the hospital You’ll get it. I didn’t put it on the shelf and said, “Well, unvaccinated patients may come to this. Afternoon.”

Please contact the Montgomery Advertiser reporter Melissa Brown (334-240-0132 or [email protected]).