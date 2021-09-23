Mayo Clinic reports increased cases of West Nile virus | Arizona News





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5) — According to a new report from the Mayo Clinic, cases of West Nile virus are increasing in Arizona this year. The Grand Canyon is one of the five states with the highest number of cases of neuroinvasive disease. Cases of neuroinvasive disease are the most severe form of West Nile infection. This year’s numbers are significantly higher than last year. It all comes from mosquitoes, but it is much more severe and can even land in hospitals or even kill them. Mary Katerner lives in northern Scottsdale and her husband Tony says he has been hospitalized for a week with the West Nile virus. “I was worried when I was in the hospital and he was semi-conscious with a fever of 104.5,” Mary Kay said. Tony is recovering, but once released he must go to acute rehab. “It’s scary to see someone you love the disease,” she added. For some, it doesn’t recover. According to the Arizona Department of Health, 88 viruses were confirmed this year, killing five people. Last year, these numbers were seven confirmed cases across the state, killing two. So why change it? “It rained this summer, causing a large number of mosquitoes, which increases the chances of an increased West Nile virus infection,” said Dr. Thomas Gris of the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. With the increasing number of cases, it is important to look for warning signs. “One in five people will have no symptoms. If they do, they usually have fever, nausea, feeling sick, and muscle aches,” Grys added. .. Don’t forget to act positively. “Maybe he was out of the barbecue as far as we know? And he was bitten by a mosquito. I think it’s important to know that this is happening. If you go out, mosquitoes. You need to use a mosquito, “said Mary Kay. Arizona family. Dr. Gris says there is no vaccine against the West Nile virus.Click to see details and view your data from AZDHS here.. From CDC, click here..

