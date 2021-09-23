Antibody infusion prevents COVID patients from overwhelming the hospital | KAMR

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR / KCIT) —Local health leaders said Regeneron antibody treatment has kept people with COVID-19 away from hospitals in recent months.

Dr. Todd Bell of the Amarillo Public Health Service COVID-19 Briefing Wednesday’s injection helped fight the Delta variant.

“The injections already made in the last two months have really made a difference, and I think this will prevent this from overwhelming the hospital system,” said Dr. Bell. “If the patients who received these injections were eventually admitted to the hospital, I think it might have pushed us to the limit.”

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer of the BSA Health System, said he is actively working on Regeneron infusions in outpatient settings. He said in August that he had made 466 injections, primarily through BSA’s emergency medical center. Throughout the first 13 days of September, he said he had infused 263 additional COVID patients.

“The team did a great job of injecting patients there, and I’m confident that they will prevent many hospitalizations in the high-risk category,” said Dr. Lamantia.

Dr. Brian Weiss, Chief Medical Officer of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said treating 20 people with Legeron to prevent a single hospitalization is less than most medications.

“For many of the treatments we use, hundreds of treatments are needed to achieve one beneficial effect, so this is actually a very productive intervention.” Dr. Weiss said. “And, like last week, there’s one ventilator left. Well, by preventing one hospitalization, one ICU makes a big difference. So this is It’s a very effective intervention. “

Dr. Lamanteer said that Delta was not the causative strain when originally researched on monoclonal antibodies. He said it was much more contagious and toxic and would not cause severe infections.

“So the problem is that the number needed to be treated to prevent hospitalization is potentially low. I would argue that it is possible,” Dr. Ramantia said. “In any case, what we haven’t seen is: those who have been given regenerone, those who have been infected, those who have many risk factors, that is, those who are at high risk of severe course. Those who appear in the hospital a week later, and need to be hospitalized. “

He continued, “So again, more anecdotal experiences reiterated that the drug was working, along with the evidence we already had in the trial.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott office officials have announced that the Texas Emergency Management Agency will launch a new COVID-19 treatment. Amarilo Infusion Center Thursday, September 23, 808S. Johnson St.

“For all of us, drug inventory is really a problem right now. For some of the restricted quotas, we’ve done everything we can to support the city’s clinics, and more patients It will be injected more quickly and will not be delayed, “says Dr. Ramantia. The shared Regeneron is given generously.

“I’m really grateful to the city for setting this up for us,” said Dr. Weiss.

Dr. Bell said the opening of a new infusion center should make it easier to deliver medicine to those in need.

“I recommend to people … if they have a positive test, they are in the risk category to benefit from infusions, talk to your doctor about it and find one of these places “Dr. Bell said.