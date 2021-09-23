Health
Antibody infusion prevents COVID patients from overwhelming the hospital | KAMR
Amarillo, Texas (KAMR / KCIT) —Local health leaders said Regeneron antibody treatment has kept people with COVID-19 away from hospitals in recent months.
Dr. Todd Bell of the Amarillo Public Health Service COVID-19 Briefing Wednesday’s injection helped fight the Delta variant.
“The injections already made in the last two months have really made a difference, and I think this will prevent this from overwhelming the hospital system,” said Dr. Bell. “If the patients who received these injections were eventually admitted to the hospital, I think it might have pushed us to the limit.”
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer of the BSA Health System, said he is actively working on Regeneron infusions in outpatient settings. He said in August that he had made 466 injections, primarily through BSA’s emergency medical center. Throughout the first 13 days of September, he said he had infused 263 additional COVID patients.
“The team did a great job of injecting patients there, and I’m confident that they will prevent many hospitalizations in the high-risk category,” said Dr. Lamantia.
Dr. Brian Weiss, Chief Medical Officer of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said treating 20 people with Legeron to prevent a single hospitalization is less than most medications.
“For many of the treatments we use, hundreds of treatments are needed to achieve one beneficial effect, so this is actually a very productive intervention.” Dr. Weiss said. “And, like last week, there’s one ventilator left. Well, by preventing one hospitalization, one ICU makes a big difference. So this is It’s a very effective intervention. “
Dr. Lamanteer said that Delta was not the causative strain when originally researched on monoclonal antibodies. He said it was much more contagious and toxic and would not cause severe infections.
“So the problem is that the number needed to be treated to prevent hospitalization is potentially low. I would argue that it is possible,” Dr. Ramantia said. “In any case, what we haven’t seen is: those who have been given regenerone, those who have been infected, those who have many risk factors, that is, those who are at high risk of severe course. Those who appear in the hospital a week later, and need to be hospitalized. “
He continued, “So again, more anecdotal experiences reiterated that the drug was working, along with the evidence we already had in the trial.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott office officials have announced that the Texas Emergency Management Agency will launch a new COVID-19 treatment. Amarilo Infusion Center Thursday, September 23, 808S. Johnson St.
“For all of us, drug inventory is really a problem right now. For some of the restricted quotas, we’ve done everything we can to support the city’s clinics, and more patients It will be injected more quickly and will not be delayed, “says Dr. Ramantia. The shared Regeneron is given generously.
“I’m really grateful to the city for setting this up for us,” said Dr. Weiss.
Dr. Bell said the opening of a new infusion center should make it easier to deliver medicine to those in need.
“I recommend to people … if they have a positive test, they are in the risk category to benefit from infusions, talk to your doctor about it and find one of these places “Dr. Bell said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.myhighplains.com/news/top-stories/antibody-infusions-prevent-covid-patients-from-overwhelming-hospitals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]