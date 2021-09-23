As the number of cases of COVID increased, parents recommended that their children be vaccinated.





Doctors will talk about the effects on unvaccinated children after overseeing the Pfizer trial at the Colorado Children’s Hospital for ages 5-11.

The Denver-Pfizer vaccine may be approved for children at the end of next month. This happens after newly published data show that the vaccine is safe and highly effective among children aged 5-11 years. Colorado doctors have reason to feel optimistic after overseeing one of the 252 local children’s vaccine trials at the Colorado Children’s Hospital. “As I see, I’m aware that there is a lot of natural hesitation,” said Dr. Lalit Bajaj, Chief Quality and Results Officer, Colorado Children’s Hospital. “But this is a very safe vaccine. It has an incredible boost to the immune system that gives people to fight COVID.” He was responsible for organizing resources for a successful children’s hospital executive sponsor exam. He said vaccination of children is the key to progress. “If a significant number of these patients could be vaccinated, this would change the course of this pandemic. Keep them away from the hospital and hopefully in school,” said Dr. Bajaj. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) tracks outbreak data released weekly. Twelve schools in the metropolitan area had more than five outbreaks on September 15, and by September 22, less than five had reported more than five outbreaks. “There is no doubt that the virus will spread … and many people are stressed and stressed because their children are positive in our school, are concerned about exposure, need to be tested, and need to be tested. I’ve seen worries. I want my children to go back to school and my parents back to work. “ According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children now account for one in four new cases. Hospitalization is on track, but there is a slight increase, according to doctors at a children’s hospital. “I saw more children with COVID in our system and emergency department,” said Dr. Bajaj. He knows there is a lot of hesitation, but if this vaccine is given an emergency use authorization, he continues to encourage his parents to trust science. “There’s plenty of room for optimism. If we can start increasing the number of vaccinated children, we’ll get some normality,” said Dr. Bajaj. Related: Yes, Israeli studies have shown that innate immunity is effective in combating COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination. Related: Should recovered MIS-C patients be vaccinated? Recommended video: COVID-19 vaccine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

