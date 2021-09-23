The best scenario shows that COVID declines throughout the winter – Boston 25 News

Boston-Massachusetts is seeing a slow decline in daily COVID infections, so some may be looking at the colder months and preparing for yet another wave. But new modeling suggests that, under the right conditions, it doesn’t happen here, it doesn’t happen nationwide, and in fact, the United States may be on the verge of an end to the pandemic. increase.

According to the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, “appropriate conditions” include the absence of new variants similar to Delta and vaccination of children aged 5-11 years starting in the fall.

Dr. Justin Lessler, a professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the researchers involved, said: Use the modeling hub. “We are at the peak now. So I’ll see this say more, you know, there’s light at the end of the tunnel here. Things will get better. So , You just don’t have to say, well, this will always be the case. “

Modeling Hub is unique in that it blends predictions from several different models (nine for the latest report) into one prediction.

“If you run into problems, ask for advice,” said Dr. Katrio Nashay, a professor of biology at Pennsylvania State University who also works at the Modeling Hub. “If it’s a small problem, you may ask some friends. If you have a big problem you’re trying to solve, you ask a lot of friends, and they all you Does not give the same advice to. “

But at this stage of the pandemic game, the model says the same thing.

“There is a fairly strong agreement between all the teams and the number of cases will decrease in the coming months,” Wrestler said. “There are some disagreements about when it starts, but when it happens is not the same in all states.”

However, once its decline begins, composite models show that it persists from winter to mid-March.

This latest modeling round was released at the meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) this week. This conference recommends that children aged 5 to 11 years be vaccinated against COVID. Nevertheless, the composite model suggests that the effect of immunizing that age group provides only a small effect on overall infection.

“If you don’t see a new variant, I don’t think it’s playing a big role,” said the wrestler. “Getting the case down a little faster, and of course, that’s great if your child isn’t infected because they’re vaccinated.”

Modelers warn that vaccination of infants has less of an impact on infection rates in terms of certainty in the direction of the pandemic. The COVID was unpredictable.

“I don’t want anyone to think we know what’s going to happen,” Shay said. “We don’t know. What we’re trying to do is guess as much as possible what’s going on, but not an informed guess. Use the best available information. It’s a well-informed guess, but I understand that without a crystal ball, you can’t see everything that can happen. “

Wrestlers have suggested that it is possible, but unlikely, to have escape variants that can really circumvent the available vaccines.

“Influenza shows that in influenza there is always the possibility of what we call a’pandemic variant’,” he said. “Antigen changes that allow big waves to come, it really escapes immunity. But something like Delta and one of those shifts is much more likely as immunity to the population grows. Will be lower. “

Shea and Lessler both agree. Whatever happens in the coming months, whether it soars or soars, COVID-19 stays here.

“There is no reason to believe that the disease is completely gone,” said the wrestler. “But I think there will be less tragedy on human health as it is now, and it will be a nuisance every year like the flu.”

