LA County provides a list of acceptable vaccine records for attending over 1,000 indoor events





paper A new Los Angeles County Health Officer Order issued on Friday requires all customers and employees of indoor bars, breweries, night clubs, wineries and distilleries to certify vaccinations. All patrons and employees will need at least one vaccination by October 7th and a second vaccination by November 4th. For new orders, all participants and employees of an outdoor mega-event attended by more than 10,000 people must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Effective October 7, this requirement affects all major outdoor sporting events, as well as large theme parks such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain. According to the county health authorities, acceptable proof of vaccination status includes a photo ID that includes one of the following: CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (White Card)

World Health Organization (WHO) Vaccine Record Card (Yellow Card)

California Public Health Service (CDPH) COVID-19 Digital Immunization Record

Other COVID-19 Digital Immunization Records Issued by Approved Companies

Vaccination documents from healthcare providers or organizations that provided the COVID-19 vaccine

Immunization records of the California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) The vaccination proof must include the person’s name, the type of COVID-19 vaccine, and the date of administration. You can present your vaccination card, a photo of the card as a separate document, or a photo of the card stored on your phone or electronic device. Deliver top stories every day! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter.. Then get the latest news alerts with the FOX11 News app.Download for iOS or Android.. Acceptable evidence of a negative test includes a person’s name, the type of COVID-19 virus test performed, and a photo ID containing the test results that must include the negative test results. The date the COVID-19 test was performed must be 72 hours before the event. The test results can be a printed copy or phone and include the results of an email or text message from the test provider or lab. According to figures released on Friday, 76% of eligible county residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 67% have been fully vaccinated. Of the 10.3 million inhabitants throughout the county, including those under the age of 12 who are not eligible to fire, 65% have been vaccinated at least once and 58% have been fully vaccinated. For the latest Southern California news, visit FOX11 Los Angeles. CNS contributed to this report.

