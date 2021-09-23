People in their 20s and 30s bring the state closer to reopening





"I think this is a safe and effective vaccine, with minor side effects and a reflection of their confidence in being vaccinated as they were in their teens," he said. The five-year immunization rate in New South Wales is 95% across the state. The adolescent immunization rate for HPV is over 80%. Emma McBride, a professor of infectious diseases and epidemiology at James Cook University, said there was an urgent need to vaccinate children before resuming after the state reached 70% full vaccination on the first Monday. Said there is. "If not vaccinated, children will only maintain the infection among themselves, and anyone who is not vaccinated will be at higher risk," she said. .. On the other side of the age group, about 95% of people between the ages of 70 and 94 receive their first dose. The double dose rate is over 70% for people over 70 years old and as high as 80% for people aged 75-79 years. The initial vaccination rate for people over the age of 16 in New South Wales on Thursday was 84.1%. The state's second dose was 55.6 percent. The rise in rates has led many to ask when NSW will reach its full 70% vaccination target. Industry groups were briefed by the state government on the reopening on October 11, according to a report on Wednesday. However, Health Minister Brad Hazard said it was a "media assumption" that October 11th was the reopening date. By 8 pm Wednesday, 1,257,041 New South Wales residents had received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state passed that number of initial vaccinations on August 20th. That is, those who received their second vaccination on Wednesday received injections approximately every five weeks. If NSW reaches 70% of the first vaccination on September 2, the state will reach 70% complete vaccination on October 6 if the average dosing interval is the same (Thursday, October 11). It will be Monday when a specific industry takes place). Allowed resumption) and 80% complete vaccination on October 19th. The mean gap between doses in New South Wales is August-September as more people have shortened the interval between doses of AstraZeneca due to increased availability of Pfizer vaccines, which are commonly given at 3-week intervals. It is decreasing toward. However, hundreds of thousands of Pfizer doses from Poland, given in Sydney's region of interest from late August to early September, are scheduled every eight weeks, leading the deployment of vaccination. Susan Pierce, Deputy Secretary of Health for New South Wales, said. Pfizer dosing intervals varied throughout the outbreak. Dr. Hespe said many GPs in July and early August moved to six weeks to maximize the initial dose range while supply was restricted. Professor McBride, who holds a PhD in mathematics and models the disease during a pandemic, said that determining when the state would reach 70% was "not rocket science," and fluctuated by predicting dose intervals. He said that he would get a relatively accurate indicator, albeit with. This can be slightly confusing from Pfizer in Poland. She said it was important for the state to aim at targets above 70% and 80%.

