Doctors explain why not prescribe ivermectin during Senate hearings

The majority of medical professionals, including pharmacists and hospital managers, who spoke at the Senate Medical Conference on Wednesday, have ivermectin to fight COVID-19 because current research and evidence do not show that they are effective. Said not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine.

The four doctors who attended the meeting put it another way and guaranteed the drug.

The conference, which lasted more than five hours, was the second part of the Senate Medical Issues Conference on treatment options for treating COVID-19. The most important recommendations from the previous meeting on September 15 were monoclonal antibodies, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin.

Monoclonal antibodies that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight disease are endorsed by the state and US medical community, but hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are quite controversial.

In addition, the previous meeting included speakers who claimed that doctors were not allowed to prescribe medications due to pressure from the hospitals where they work and the SC Health and Environmental Administration.

Dr. Annie Andrews, an associate professor of pediatrics at South Carolina Medical College, said: ..

“The implications of the state’s medical community refraining from treatment or being motivated to do something other than somehow provide each patient with the best evidence-based care, frankly. It insults our profession and the work we do, “she said.

Andrews emphasized that children cannot be given alternative therapies and argued that basic steps to prevent infection, such as hand washing, social distance, masking and vaccination, should not be abandoned.

Rely on evidence-based peer-reviewed research

Tom Corbyn, R-Green Building,Quote Review of studies on the efficacy of ivermectin According to Dr. Pierre Kory, who also spoke at the conference. Corbyn asked Andrews if the study would help prescribe these drugs to patients.

Andrews asked if the study included children and warned that some studies on the efficacy of ivermectin were flagged as unreliable.

DHEC director Edward Simmer later said the same thing,The Cochrane Library The test results that prove the success of ivermectin are unreliable.

Collie, who heads an organization called COVID-19 Critical Care at the forefront, called ivermectin “COVID penicillin” at the conference and said it was very effective in fighting the virus.

Like last week’s speaker, he took the example of Uttar Pradesh, an Indian state that used ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

However, Uttar Pradesh and many states in India As Dr. Anthony Fauci says, we are adopting strategies such as months of blockages and fines to go out without a mask and break the infection chain. Interview with an Indian newspaper..

Collie’s claim was endorsed by Dr. Peter McCullough, a Texas-based doctor who questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine. McCullough said it was related to Baylor Scott and White Health, Proceedings I urged him not to partner with the organization.

Senators Shane Martin and Danny Burdon, who represent the counties of the Upstate, said that some of their members included doctors who were afraid to lose their livelihood if they came forward, and ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. He said he wanted to prescribe.

Shimmer said DHEC does not license doctors or teach doctors how to practice medical care.

“We do not punish doctors or patients for clinical decisions, nor do we determine the permissible use of available medicines, except for controlled substances,” Shimmer said. increase. “But what we provide is the best scientific evidence of what works both in the prevention and treatment of COVID.”

Ann Cook, chairman of the Coroner Commission, said the commission has not been seen or sanctioned by doctors so far due to complaints related to COVID-19.

Cook, who works for AnMed Family Health, repeatedly worried about the shortage of monoclonal antibodies. In terms of data and information, Cook explained how perception affects what is useful for treatment.

“You take 100 patients with COVID, 80% of them will work. Many of them will really get sick at home, they are the worst they have ever experienced You’ll feel like you’ve got the flu, and they “you’ll think they’re dying, but their oxygen levels haven’t dropped and over time they’ve started to get better,” she says. rice field.

“A certain percentage is not,” she said. “1-2% of people are dead,” she said, the kind of people who come to the hospital.

“But if it’s okay for 85 out of 100 patients to get COVID, I can say here. If you take this chocolate bar and get 100 chocolate bars, 85 will Chocolate bars have made their COVID better, “Cook explained.

MUSC is currently Study on ivermectin Test its effectiveness in the treatment of COVID-19. Shimmer said the results of the current study will determine where ivermectin falls.

“I’m convinced that the best treatment for COVID-19 is vaccination, because if you’ve never had a disease, you don’t need these treatments we’re talking about.” He said.

Senator Mia McLeod said vaccines and other treatments could not yet be prescribed to children. She asked Shimmer why DHEC did not use its statutory authority to enforce public health orders and did not require masks at school.

According to Shimmer, different school districts have different conditions that can even out order masks. The second reason he emphasized most was that the mask proviso of the state budget made it difficult to enforce the order.

“If you can’t enforce an order, you shouldn’t issue it,” he said, adding that it must be a “last resort.”

