New York is facing a record mosquito epidemic.How to stay safe

Authorities warn against a herd of record-breaking mosquitoes and a cautious New Yorker herd of COVID-19 spending more time outdoors to protect themselves from the illnesses they carry.

In particular, as the number of Americans infected with the West Nile virus, which was infected by mosquito bites, is increasing, health officials are urging people to use repellents and remove accumulated water to control invasion. rice field.

In New York, at least 14 people are infected with mosquito-borne West Nile fever as of Tuesday. 479 cases were reported nationwide and 21 died. Early federal data shows..

Senator Chuck Schumer called on the federal government this week to help kill mosquitoes in New York, calling it “one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory.”

“Further concern is that the pool of West Nile virus, a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease, continues to grow, which can last until autumn due to very rainy summers and climate change. There is sex, “he said in a statement.

Fourteen West Nile diseases in New York, reported so far in federal data, have hit New York City and Long Island. On Wednesday, local health officials also reported two additional cases in Westchester County, including a 66-year-old resident with underlying health needs to be hospitalized.

Dr. Shellita Amler, Health Commissioner of Westchester, urged people to be careful not to be bitten by mosquitoes, “especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.”

In addition, mosquitoes have been tested positive for West Nile virus in the Orange, Rockland, Erie, Oswego, and Onondaga counties. Federal Data Show.. Mosquitoes also tested positive for the rare and dangerous Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in Oswego County.

What is West Nile Virus?

According to the World Health Organization, the West Nile virus first appeared in Ugandan women in 1937, has since spread worldwide, and first appeared in the United States in 1999.

According to the WHO, the most common way people get infected with the virus is to be bitten by a mosquito, but contrary to common belief, the virus comes from birds.

Mosquitoes are infected with the virus only by eating infected birds. The virus then reaches the salivary glands of the mosquito and invades humans when the mosquito is bitten by the mosquito.

“Mosquitoes really like to bite birds” Norleen Hines said, Director of the Center for Geographical Medicine, Department of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins University.

“But it’s important for people to understand that mosquitoes are happy to bite you,” she added.

What are the signs and symptoms? How deadly is it?

Viruses can be deadly, but they are not as common as people think.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of infected people are asymptomatic. Twenty percent of people who experience symptoms may experience fatigue and weakness for several months, including headaches, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Approximately 1 in 150 infected people develops severe illnesses that affect the central nervous system, which can result in disorientation, convulsions, paralysis, and coma.

The CDC estimates that 10% of people who develop symptoms that affect the central nervous system die. There is no vaccine against West Nile fever, but unlike COVID-19, it does not spread through human contact.

As with most viral infections, people over the age of 60 who have weakened immunity are at increased risk of worsening their symptoms.

How does the 2021 case compare to the past?

The number of cases is increasing, but it is far from the number in 2019, when 2,647 people were infected and 167 died.

The worst year in history was 2003, when 9,862 people were infected. The highest number of deaths occurred in 2012, killing 286 people, or 5% of infected people.

Since 1999, the West Nile virus has infected 52,944 Americans and has caused the deaths of 2,463 Americans.

Although not as many this year as in other years, Hines said August and September were peak times for virus spread.

September 13 New York City health officials reported A record-breaking pool of 1,039 West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes (mosquitoes collected from the same trap site and tested together for the virus) was identified.

On average, the city’s health department identifies a pool of 309 positive mosquitoes each season. Previously, 2018 was recorded as a record of 1,024 positive pools throughout the mosquito season.

Hines said the pandemic could have helped people outside this year to increase virus numbers, but what’s really important is that this year was rainier than 2020. ..

Since much of the East Coast handled rain from Hurricane Aida, rain could mean more mosquitoes as they lay their eggs and spend the first few days underwater.

“They do it with a small amount of water, so if you have water standing around your home, you’re probably in the rain so that mosquitoes can’t lay their eggs. You’ll want to make sure you pour it later. ” She said.

Schumer has demanded increased federal funding for the CDC’s vector-mediated disease program, including West Nile fever. He promotes it to support two CDC programs involved in prevention, monitoring, testing, and response activities.

According to the Senator’s office, if Schumer’s request is granted, the level of funding for the program for the next budget will increase from the 2021 budget of $ 42.6 million to about $ 68.60 million.

How can I stay safe?

According to Hines, mosquitoes are usually active from dusk to dawn, so it’s important to remember that when you’re outdoors. People can buy mosquito repellents, but something you may not know: mosquitoes can bite you through your clothes.

“Before you go out with permethrin, you should consider pre-treating your clothes,” says Hines.

Various brands and stores sell permethrin that can be applied to the outside of clothing and camping equipment. Very convenient for those who like camping and hiking.

“You can put it on your garment and it will remain embedded in the fibers after 6 weeks or 6 washes, whichever comes first,” says Hines.

According to Hines, mosquitoes are attracted to dark clothing, so another gear gear tip is to wear light-colored clothing. By avoiding mosquito bites, you can prevent other portable illnesses such as malaria.

