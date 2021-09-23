People in North Somerset provided Covid booster jabs





The NHS has begun inviting people from North Somerset to the Covid Booster Jab. As the NHS vaccination program moves to the next stage, eligible people who had a second Covid jab at least 6 months ago will be invited to supplement. The hospital hub has begun vaccination of front-line healthcare professionals and identification of eligible patients, and GP-led community vaccination services will continue in the coming days. Full vaccination deployments will begin next week as more vaccination centers and local pharmacy-led sites join the effort to further protect people from the virus before winter. Kheelna Bavalia, Head of Health Care in the Southwestern Region at the NHS England GP, said: Social care workers and those at highest risk of the virus. “Getting ready for boosters quickly is behind the biggest vaccination drive in health history, with more than 77 million vaccinations nationwide and more than 8 million in the southwest. “Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and the people around you from Covid, so if you’re invited, do this protection replenishment before.” Approximately 4.5 million people will be eligible for boosters. Following JCVI’s advice, people receive a single dose of Pfizer vaccine or half of the Modana vaccine. You will receive a phone call or text from your local GP, or you will be invited to a national booking service that will begin issuing invitations next week. Booster programs are offered through existing vaccination sites such as pharmacies, hospital hubs, GP clinics and vaccine centers. In the local NHS area, priority is given to ensuring that care home residents and staff are provided with the vaccine by early November. People eligible for booster jabs include those who live in home care facilities. All adults over 50 years old. Frontline medical and social welfare workers; people aged 16-49 with underlying health. Contact of an immunosuppressed individual adult household. The community has already identified and vaccinated people over the age of 12 who have been immunosuppressed by the third jab. Children aged 12 to 15 Offer A single dose of Pfizer vaccine at school starting next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewestonmercury.co.uk/news/health/covid-booster-jab-rolled-out-in-north-somerset-8357644 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

