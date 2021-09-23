A new study raises questions about the effectiveness of Hawaii’s pre-travel test rules





Honolulu (HawaiiNewsNow)-A new study shows that Hawaii’s pre-travel test program may only catch a small proportion of infected travelers. Lee Altenberg, a professor of assistant mathematics at the University of Hawaii, said recent research and other developments have shown that the virus can be leaked through tests. He said simulations show that Hawaii’s pre-test protocol may detect only 20% of infected travelers. “It’s an easy way to put it down,” he said. “The exact method is to reduce the total exposure of destinations from travelers infected with COVID, primarily to Hawaiians, by about 20% through pre-travel testing.” Part of this study was from a study published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases in March and did not include Delta variants and vaccination data. This month, Altenberg wrote in the journal: Provides additional context.. The authors of a study at Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco say they are worried about Hawaii’s travel test gaps and breakthrough infections in vaccinated people. “I continue to believe that regular asymptomatic testing of COVID-19 is one of the biggest opportunities I missed to fight a pandemic,” said a faculty fellow for infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco. Nathan Law emails Hawaii News Now. .. Altenberg, on the other hand, believes that everyone on a plane needs to be inspected, regardless of vaccination status. “They also tested a strategy that added a five-day quarantine and a second test to get out of it, and found that strategy reduced exposure by 84%,” he said. He says tourists are not the main source of infection, but they are contributing to it. No one knows. Hawaii studies also show that tourists have little incentive to test during their vacation. “Tourists are motivated to take the test. If they test positive, it ruins their entire vacation,” Altenberg said. Dr. Darragh O’Carroll, a Hawaiian emergency physician, believes the data show that pre-travel testing needs to be strengthened to sustain the economy. “If Hawaii continues and needs to rely on travel, we need to see what real science is saying, rather than sticking our heads in the sand,” Ocarol said. .. Meanwhile, according to the Governor’s Office, there are no plans to change to Hawaii’s Safe Travel Program at this time, allowing vaccinated travelers to skip testing and quarantine. Unvaccinated individuals must show a negative COVID test or quarantine. In the past, Ige has pointed out CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people can fly safely. He said the guidance would be difficult to force them to test. Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/09/23/study-shows-pre-travel-testing-catching-only-20-infected-travelers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos