Health
Modeling: Thousands died without high vaccination rate
Mark Darder
Marc Daalder is a wellington-based senior political reporter covering Covid-19, Climate Change, Energy, Primary Industry, Technology and the Far Right. Twitter: @marcdaalder.
COVID-19
According to the latest Te Pūnaha Matatini study, if vaccination rates are not high enough, New Zealand will continue to need a blockade or will see thousands of Covid-19 deaths annually.
Expert disease modelers have found that high vaccination rates are important to end the use of blockades.
Te Pūnaha Matatini researchers Nicholas Steyn, Michael Plank, and Shaun Hendy model the results of a year-long outbreak of the Delta variant, with different immunization thresholds and different levels of public health restrictions applied. Did.
If the vaccine remains effective against the virus or is enhanced with booster shots, more than 90% of the population over the age of 5 is vaccinated and comprehensive public health measures (forced masking) In the case of testing, follow-up, and case isolation systems, the effects of the virus can be similar to the average year of influenza. If vaccines are not available in a cohort of ages 5-11, at least 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over should be vaccinated.
7,000 New Zealanders die during the year and 5,770 are hospitalized at peak outbreaks, even when overseas vaccination rates are considered high (such as 80% of vaccinations over 12 years of age) To do.
The result is repeated Survey results of Te Pūnaha Matatini modeling from JuneIt turns out that vaccination alone is unlikely to give New Zealand artificial immunity. However, they further confirm that active control of outbreaks is still needed to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.
The key to stopping an outbreak is to reduce the number of reproductions (the number of people infected in each case) to less than one. The hope that the vaccine alone could reduce the R number to less than 1 diminished with the advent of the more contagious delta mutants. Natural R number from 5.5 to 6.5.
Masking and other widespread but unobtrusive public health measures help reduce R numbers, and vaccines still make a big difference, reducing infections by about 85%. However, studies have shown that aggressive testing of new cases, contact tracking of positive results, contact isolation, and quarantine of Covid-19 cases are still needed.
“For example, effective reproduction numbers to maintain Covid-19’s annual mortality at levels below or below the levels experienced with seasonal influenza. […] A combination of targeted measures such as vaccination, case isolation, and other control measures should bring the virus rate closer to or less than one, “the study found.
“The results of both the Te Pūnaha Matatini SEIR and ESR models show that the number of deaths is measured to be in the thousands, despite high vaccination rates, even when the recalls are slightly above 1. I suggest. “
Researchers said it is important for children to be vaccinated if the Pfizer vaccine turns out to be safe and effective in groups aged 5 to 11 years. 90% vaccination for 12 seconds or longer and effective testing, tracking, and quarantine limit outbreak damage, but still 461,000. Almost one-third of these are children.
A spokeswoman showed that the government is working from a modeled scenario in which the vaccine is reasonably effective and aggressive testing, tracking, and quarantine continue to be used in the same way as it is today.
The modeling did not specifically consider the use of blockades, but blockades may be necessary if vaccination rates are low enough and the medical system is at risk of collapse due to the burden of the case. Said there is.
