Initial dose range increases as local COVID vaccine distribution takes the next step





Over the past few weeks, Vaccine Task Force Vicky Murray said that about 50 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine given was the first dose.

As the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force moves into the “maintenance phase” of the Waterloo region, there are some good signs in recent vaccination statistics. Task Force Vicky Murray said at a health committee meeting Wednesday night that the rate of first doses continued to rise. “In the past few weeks, the percentage of initial doses we offer each day has increased to about 50% most days,” she said. “In particular, the vaccine bath has been very successful in providing the opportunity for the first dose, and last week our main bath provided a first dose of 70% of all doses they gave.” She said work is underway to expand outreach activities in collaboration with community partners such as boards of education, churches, businesses, higher education institutions, shelter systems and hospitals. Murray added that he has ongoing plans for how to work with children aged 5 to 11 after being covered by the COVID-19 vaccine. This was after Pfizer announced this week that the vaccine was effective for that age group. “We leverage an already-implemented process and combine it with lessons learned from clinic survey data and engagement recommendations to provide accessible options for family vaccination.” She said. She added that community partners are helping by offering options for consideration, such as family vaccine clinic days, after-school clinics, and drive-through options. “As the plan progresses and more notifications about vaccine approval for this age group become available, the plan will be broadly coordinated and communicated,” Murray said. “Once the approval process is in place, we are ready to work on vaccination for this important age group.” Medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that as of September 12, more than 14,000 vaccinations had been given at the local school’s Mobile Team Clinic or Bath Clinic. For COVID-19 cases, top doctors in the Waterloo region said rates were stable both in the region and throughout the state. She said hospitalizations and outbreaks were relatively stable, but hospitals have been busy with non-COVID needs in addition to caring for COVID-19 patients.

