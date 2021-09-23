Virus experts say COVID will finally be “under control” by March

Over the past year and a half, the threat of COVID has come so close to everyday life that pandemics have created deep uncertainty. Even a short break when I saw the cases steadily diminish throughout the spring Delta variant backed up numbers Throughout the summer again. But now, one virus expert says that the number of pandemic days could be counted and that COVID will eventually be “under control” within a few months. Read on to see when we could finally put the virus behind us.

Related: Dr. Fauci said this is a sign of the story that you have a COVID for a long time..

In their latest set of forecasts, COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub NPR reports using mathematical models from nine different research groups to create a set of four predictions over the next six months. Each has a variety of events that can determine how the virus spreads, such as whether the child is eligible for vaccination and whether another highly contagious variant emerges. Was included.

The model, plotted by researchers as the most likely scenario, showed yet another easily spread variant that included vaccination of children and escaped the general public. Steadily decreasing throughout winter There are no big spikes. After evaluating the model William HanageEpidemiologists at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health warned that “the roads could have many uplifts,” but the delta surge is in its final stages and the pandemic is “relatively below.” I was cautiously optimistic. Dominate by March. “

According to forecasts, current numbers should continue to decline from autumn to winter. The model is 146,790 rates seen on September 11 By March 12, the number of new cases per day will be reduced to 9,055. COVID-related deaths are expected to follow, plummeting from 1,666 per day to 59 on the same day.

“Given what happened in Delta, all of us who have watched this carefully will be really cautious about being too optimistic,” he said. Justin WrestlerA PhD, an epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina who assists in running a modeling hub, told NPR. “But I think that trajectory is heading for most of the country’s improvements,” he says.

However, wrestlers warn that while the most likely scenario model has a relatively rosy outlook, it’s unclear if it will work. Another model that takes into account the new infectious variants that hit the United States predicts that cases could rise to 232,000 per day before dropping to about 50,000 in March. .. “The virus has repeatedly shown that things can come back more and more if you loosen how carefully new variants and people are working, so you need to be careful,” wrestlers said. He told NPR.

Related: Increasingly more COVID outbreaks are linked to this one activity..

Hanage believes that COVID is very likely to be under control by spring, but also warns that history indicates that it may be preparing for the next outbreak of the virus. increase. He points out that cold weather reached pandemic heights in the winter, driving more people indoors. “Looking at the seasonal dynamics of the coronavirus, it usually peaks in early January. In fact, last year we saw such a peak at SARS-CoV-2,” he told NPR.

Both wrestlers and hanage also expressed concern that the numbers should not be misleading to believe that a particular state will not continue to see some surges. Wrestler specifically mentions Pennsylvania and some western states, such as Utah and Idaho, at risk of a surge in cases, and Hanage said the states could have more infections in colder winters. He said he had sex. “I’m concerned about interpreting these in an overly optimistic way for the whole country,” Hanage warned.

However, wrestlers point out that this winter has the advantage of being a widely available and highly effective vaccine and increasing the number of people exposed to the virus. The infection rate is still high and precautions are needed, but he claims he is in better condition than this time last year. “The biggest driving force is immunity,” he told NPR. “We’ve seen really big delta waves. The virus has eaten up sensitive people, so fewer people are infected.”

Other experts say that even though the surge in delta variants shows signs of gradual decline, The pandemic really begins to decline..according to Celine Gounder, MD, Epidemiologist and Infectious Disease Specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City, says it probably won’t be until next year New York Times: “I don’t think I’m really going to turn the corner until next spring.”

Gounder added that while not as serious as last year, major holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year are likely to see another surge as people gather indoors. She also points out that returning to the classroom provides a new way for students to spread the virus, which was not seen in the early stages of the pandemic.

“Many schools across the country haven’t taken this very seriously this year,” Gonder said. Times.. “So you will see a school-to-community transmission.”

Related: Data show that 60% of virus experts will not do these six things now..