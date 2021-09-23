Early signs that you have a “long COVID”, experts say

NS COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The pandemic could have lasted longer than we all initially imagined. However, there is one particular group that is having a hard time seeing the end.Long COVID, ”Syndrome Symptoms It lasts long after the coronavirus cleans the body. The National Institutes of Health is spending $ 470 million to figure it out, but the condition is still unknown. Here are some potential early signs of a long COVID that may appear even before recovery from the coronavirus. Read on to find out more-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..

The first signs of long COVID can be one of three frequently reported. “The most common symptoms of people with COVID-19 long horror are very severe fatigue, weakness, and brain fog,” he says. Chaitanya Mandapakala, MD, Pulmonologist, ICU Physician, Principal Investigator of COVID-19 Clinical Trials, and Medical Director of Chronic Pulmonary Diseases at St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Overall, long-haul carriers complain that they couldn’t do it before. “Before getting a COVID, they were able to work, work, and do certain types of exercise in certain ways, but now they can’t do that,” he said. Says.

A study by the Therapies for Long Covid (TLC) research group at the University of Birmingham, published in July, found people who experienced certain symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and abnormal heartbeat during a COVID attack. He had comorbidities such as asthma and was at high risk of developing long-term symptoms. People who experienced more than five symptoms in the first week of being infected with the coronavirus also appeared to be at increased risk of long-term COVID.

Long COVID is a vast syndrome. A large study identified nearly 200 potential symptoms. According to Manda Pakara, other common symptoms of long COVID include:

headache

Dyspnea

Palpitations

dizzy

Sleep problems

heat

depression

muscle pain

“In some severe cases, the patient ultimately needs oxygen,” he says.

This is difficult to judge. Long COVIDs are being studied in real time by scientists and they are learning about it as they progress. Moreover, there is no formal definition of the condition. That said, researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that about one in three people infected with the coronavirus will have symptoms that last for more than a month.

It’s unclear and at this point a matter of scientific speculation. One theory is that COVID-19 overdrives the immune system, causing certain symptoms or the body attacking itself. Second, COVID can cause inflammation in certain parts of the body (such as the brain and muscles), causing problems such as fatigue and muscle aches. Yet another is that the virus may still be present in the body and cause physical problems.

“Probably it’s not just one condition,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health this week. “The really annoying aspect of this horrifying pandemic may be the protracted impact of this long tail on people.”

Follow the basics and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Vaccine as soon as possible.Wear N95 if you live in an area with low vaccination rates maskDo not travel, social distance, avoid crowds, do not go indoors with people you have not evacuated (especially at bars), practice good hand hygiene, and To protect your life and the lives of others, please do not access any of these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..