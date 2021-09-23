COVID, flu cases will produce a dangerous winter of 2021, experts say





NS Coronavirus pandemic Recently, I’ve been angry The most deadly outbreak in American history. And now that the flu season is imminent, experts are worried about what will happen next. Dr. Megan Ranney, Dean of Public Health at Brown University, said: CNN. Data from Johns Hopkins University The United States has shown an average of more than 2,000 deaths per day from COVID-19. Hospitals are hit by new cases every day. In Idaho, hospitals have begun distribution care through crisis standards. Utah is trying to avoid the same. All of this was a few weeks before the flu season began in earnest. Last year’s flu season wasn’t too bad compared to the previous year. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He said there were about 1,675 influenza outbreaks across the United States between September 28 and May 22, 2020. This is a typical timeline for the flu season. This was the lowest number of influenza cases ever in the United States. The CDC has suggested that the flu has almost disappeared in 2020. Ranny said CNN The flu season of 2020 was relatively mild as people were still wearing masks and socially distant. But in 2021, these mitigations are few and in the meantime. In other words, a flu surge can occur. “Let’s clarify why there were so few cases of flu last year because we were all masked and all were at a distance,” Ranny said. CNN. “These things are no longer done in the majority of the country.” In fact, experts said in August that the upcoming flu season would resemble a typical flu season, especially due to direct learning at school and relaxation of mask obligations across the country. USA Today. The flu will enter the US expansion as the country is already fighting a highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. “We were worried about’wind and rain’last year, but we are facing the same threat this year,” said Dr. Daniel Solomon, a physician in the infectious disease department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. USA Today.. “COVID-19 is likely to continue and faces the threat of a double respiratory virus that can strain the medical system.”

