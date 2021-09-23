Do not delay flu shots

Madison (WKOW) — UW Health officials have emphasized that COVID-19 is not the only virus to worry about this winter and recommends people to be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible this year.

According to Dr. Jim Conway, flu vaccination is more important than ever.

“Like the COVID-19 vaccine, the flu vaccine reduces the risk of illness and significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death,” Conway said.

More influenza vaccinations this year are key actions to avoid the overwhelming health care system and ensure hospital beds are available. The risks associated with hospitalization for influenza are becoming even more important with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“It’s not just you to get the flu vaccine,” Conway said. “It also protects the people around you who may not be vaccinated or may not be fully protected by the vaccine for some reason.”

Experts are also concerned about the “eccentricity” of high levels of influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. According to Conway, vaccination against both viruses is the best way to avoid a twin epidemic.

Most healthcare systems and pharmacies already offer vaccines, and you can schedule them by calling your primary care clinic or booking online at your preferred pharmacy.