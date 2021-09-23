Health
New position for COVID-19 support at Jackson County schools coming from the Ministry of Health
Jackson County, Michigan – The Jackson County Health Department employs six health resource advocates to provide front-line COVID-19 support to county school districts.
The addition of four full-time and two part-time positions was unanimously approved by the Jackson County Commission at a meeting on Tuesday, September 21st. Debra Kubitsky, assistant administrator for the county, said the health department would soon work to fill the position.
The health sector has supported school guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to the agenda item, to manage COVID-19’s response in the community and schools while providing regular services. We continue to rely on our current staff.
According to the agenda item, additional staff dedicated to serving the school not only allow the department to take steps to control the virus, but also reduce the burden on the school district to implement health practices. To do.
“They are to help the school and help the students meet in person,” Kubitskey said of the advocates of health resources. “We want to promote face-to-face learning. Children thrive that way.”
The new position will assist the school district in preventive services, provide school-impacting findings related to COVID-19, and train students on COVID-19 and best preventive practices. Advocates will work with each school district to recommend appropriate health strategies for that school district, said Deputy Health Doctor Christine Pulta.
“We still don’t know who needs what and what it looks like,” Pluta said. “It raises more voice about the need for what the school needs.”
Advocates of health resources must work under the supervision of Matthew Bad and follow the COVID-19 guidance established by the Jackson County Health Department, Kubitsky said.
The Ministry of Health has not so far made county-wide recommendations for wearing masks, but advises county school districts to “strongly recommend” wearing masks in the classroom.
Related: Jackson County Schools Remain Mask Option After Health Department Guidance
Health department Encourage residents to vaccinate, Including children over 12 years old. We also recommend a 14-day quarantine with a minimum of 10-day quarantine option as a best practice for students exposed to COVID-19.
New supporter status is paid through the MI Safer Schools: Health Resource Advocates for Sustained In-Person Learning program at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. According to Kubitskey, it is providing $ 672,000 to the health sector.
Wage ranges for full-time and part-time positions range from $ 25.8230 per hour. According to Kubitsky, the position will end on July 31, 2022 when the funds are no longer available unless the funds are renewed.
Those interested in these positions must have a bachelor’s degree in either public health, health education, community health, social work or related disciplines. It also requires two years of professional experience in related fields.
According to Kubitskey, the health department will partner with the school district to assign jobs to schools as soon as they are hired, with no confirmed start date. The open county position is That’s right or County website..
According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of September 21, Jackson County has been designated as having a high infection rate. In areas with this infection rate, the CDC encourages residents to return to masking indoors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
According to CDC data as of September 21, Jackson County has a weekly rate of 225.22 COVID-19, per 100,000 inhabitants.
Other articles on MLive:
Jackson County students can now participate in the VFW Scholarship Contest
$ 100,000 Supports Robotics Program for New School in Jackson County
Jackson County Approves 10% Raise for Assistant Administrators
Jackson area I-94 lamp closed for a week
Pets of the Week: Peanuts are not peanut-sized dogs.Twister has stunning markings
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/jackson/2021/09/new-positions-for-covid-19-support-at-jackson-county-schools-coming-from-health-department.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]