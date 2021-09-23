New COVID stock has arrived in the United States

September 23, 2021-The first reported COVID-19 strain in Japan surfaced in the spring at a nursing home in Kentucky.

deadline, Quoted CDC report, Twenty-six residents and 20 workers said they tested positive for COVID-19 in a skilled care facility. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.

On March 1, 28 specimens that underwent whole-genome sequencing were found to have “mutations consistent with the R.1 lineage,” Deadline said.

According to the CDC, about 90% of facility residents and 52% of staff were vaccinated twice with COVID. Due to the high vaccination rate, according to the CDC, the findings raise concerns about the “decreased defense immunity” associated with the R.1 variant.

However, the case of nursing homes seems to indicate that the vaccine prevents most people from becoming extremely ill, the CDC said. The vaccine had a preventive effect of 86.5% on symptomatic treatment for residents and 87.1% on employees.

“Compared to unvaccinated people, vaccinated people were at lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptomatic COVID-19,” the CDC said. Vaccinations for nursing home residents and healthcare professionals are “essential to reduce the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 as they continue to focus on infection prevention and management practices,” the CDC said. increase.

Since being reported in Kentucky, R.1 has been detected more than 10,000 times in the United States. Forbes reported, Calculate the number based on the entries in the GISAIDSARS-CoV-2 database.

Overall, more than 42 million COVIDs have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The deadline reported that the R.1 strain was first detected in Japan in January among three members of one family. The family had no history of traveling abroad, Deadline said, citing a report from NIH.

The CDC has not yet classified R.1 as a mutant of concern, but said it had “some significant mutations” and “shows evidence of increased viral infectivity.” I have.